Laguna Playhouse raises over $25,000 for World Central Kitchen

Laguna Playhouse has raised over $25,000 from recent audiences to support chef and humanitarian Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen (WCK).

The Playhouse started collecting the donations from guests following three recent performances: I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change, “What A Fool Believes – Tribute to The Doobie Brothers” and A Chorus Line.

Laguna Playhouse staff from all three shows met audience members in the lobby following their respective performances with collection buckets.

“The generosity of our Laguna Beach community cannot be overstated,” Executive Producing Director Ellen Richard said in a press release. “What started out as our way to help feed the people of Ukraine and indeed, people all over the world, became a true outpouring of incredible generosity from our extraordinary subscribers, audiences and donors. We were overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and were thrilled to send a check for just over $25,000 to this extraordinary organization.”

This year, WCK worked under a bridge with thousands of asylum seekers in Texas, a Kentucky town after brutal tornadoes, Polish refugee camps for thousands of displaced Ukrainians, and Afghanistan where an earthquake devastated cities last month.