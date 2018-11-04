Quantcast
Laguna Playhouse to Break Ground on Renovation Monday

Posted On 04 Nov 2018
Architect Mark Abel’s rendering of the new Laguna Playhouse design includes an aluminum origami-shaped pergola, banners attached to stainless wire mesh between aluminum supports, aluminum louvers over windows, a new playhouse sign, new landscaping and more. Image courtesy of Mark Abel.

The Laguna Playhouse will begin breaking ground on its renovation of the historic Moulton Theatre, built 50 years ago, on Monday, Nov. 5, with a ceremony at 4 p.m.

After months of design and getting the project approved by the city, the renovation, which will take approximately six months to complete, will refresh the exterior of the Moulton Theatre. This will include upgrades to the patio, sidewalk, and removing some of the exterior walls to increase visibility to the general public.

The Playhouse Board of Trustees and members of the City Council welcome the public to take part in the 4 p.m. groundbreaking ceremony, which will feature a champagne toast and refreshments. The event will take place at the patio of the Moulton Theatre, located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road.

