Laguna Playhouse to Break Ground on Renovation Monday

The Laguna Playhouse will begin breaking ground on its renovation of the historic Moulton Theatre, built 50 years ago, on Monday, Nov. 5, with a ceremony at 4 p.m.

After months of design and getting the project approved by the city, the renovation, which will take approximately six months to complete, will refresh the exterior of the Moulton Theatre. This will include upgrades to the patio, sidewalk, and removing some of the exterior walls to increase visibility to the general public.

The Playhouse Board of Trustees and members of the City Council welcome the public to take part in the 4 p.m. groundbreaking ceremony, which will feature a champagne toast and refreshments. The event will take place at the patio of the Moulton Theatre, located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road.