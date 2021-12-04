Laguna Playhouse to Premiere “Robin Hood & Maid Marion”

Laguna Playhouse will showcase “Robin Hood & Maid Marion: A Holiday Panto” starting Friday through Dec. 29.

Produced by Bonnie Lythgoe Productions, “Robin Hood & Maid Marion” will benefit GiveKidsPanto, a nationwide initiative that has provided children with opportunities to experience live theatre over the holidays.

Michael James Ryan (Blood Rock, Into The Woods) will star as Robin Hood, Sohm Kapila (“The Morning Show”) will star as Maid Marion, and Andrew Lynford will star as the Sheriff of Nottingham.

For more details and tickets visit lagunaplayhouse.com.