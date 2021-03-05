Laguna Playhouse to stream radio rendition of The Importance of Being Earnest

Share this:

Laguna Playhouse announced Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley of The Skivvies will present their version of Oscar Wilde’s hit comedy, The Importance of Being Earnest as a live radio broadcast.

The show will stream at LagunaPlayhouse.com from March 8 to March 21. Nathan Lee Graham co-stars as Lady Bracknell.

Oscar Wilde’s brilliant comedy, reimagined as a gender-bender radio play with foley sound effects, showcases the absurdity and delight of the Victorian “age of surfaces.” Audience members are introduced to Jack and Algernon, charming bachelors who are each living a double life, aided by a fictional alter ego called “Ernest.” But the two fall truly in love with a pair of proper young women, Gwendolen and Cecily – both of whom are partial to men named Ernest.

Director Michael Raver, who adapted the piece, worked directly with Molina and Cearley to create this special Laguna Playhouse version.

“Laguna audiences love The Skivvies, so we’re thrilled to be presenting their take on Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest just in time for St. Patrick’s Day,” Executive Director Ellen Richard said in a statement.

