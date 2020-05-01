Laguna Beach Police Partner With OC Sheriff, CHP to Rein in Speeding on Coast Highway

Share this:

Laguna Beach police will partner with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department and California Highway Patrol to crack down on motorists and bikers who speed and exhibit noisy exhausts on Pacific Coast Highway this weekend.

In addition to motor officers patrolling Laguna, deputy sheriffs will be looking for violators in Dana Point and CHP officers will monitor unincorporated areas along Pacific Coast Highway. This is the first of several vehicle enforcement operations planned for this year, authorities said.

“Speed and loud exhaust can impact the safety and quality of life for our residents, and we will actively enforce these laws to mitigate their concerns,” Laguna Beach Police Capt. Jeff Calvert said in a prepared statement. “This month we issued over 300 citations for these violations to ensure Laguna Beach remains a safe and peaceful place to live and visit.”

The joint operation lands after Laguna Beach residents complained during the Laguna Beach City Council’s meeting Tuesday after experiencing a particularly noisy weekend on April 25 and 26.

“The blinking signs and the occasional police attention is not working,” Laguna Beach resident Brian Oppegaard said. “Our laws are be flagrantly violated, our citizens assaulted.”

Oppegaard suggested that Laguna Beach police assign an officer full-time to writing tickets to motorists who speed and exhibit noisy exhausts.

At Tuesday’s council meeting, Councilmember Toni Iseman highlighted an unannounced visit Sunday morning by a Lamborghini car club at the Gelson’s shopping center as a pain point for both residents and essential businesses.

“I have never received so many emails with such passion than the public comments made about the noise and the traffic and the car rally that happened,” Iseman said. “This is after years of receiving your emails and without a doubt, I would say, this is as angry as people have gotten.”

Calvert acknowledged that officers responded to the South Laguna shopping after receiving reports about the car rally.

“The car club left voluntarily after they were contacted by the officers,” Calvert said.

Mayor Bob Whalen thanked Calvert for planning the joint operation with the Sheriff’s Department CHP within a couple of days.

“Hopefully, these guys have a much less successful outing this weekend,” Whalen said.

