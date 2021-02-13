Laguna Presbyterian Church gives $50K to local nonprofits

Share this:

Laguna Presbyterian Church recently donated $25,000 to Laguna Food Pantry and the Laguna Beach Community Clinic thanks to a generous gift from an anonymous congregation member to be used solely for local mission outreach.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which is disproportionately impacting lower-income individuals and families, the services that the Laguna Food Pantry and the Laguna Beach Community Clinic provide are even more critical as they serve record numbers of people, while financial resources are significantly more challenging, church officials said in a press release. The congregation has supported both non-profits for over 20 years.

“These two Laguna Beach nonprofits stand out as gifts to our community at this unprecedented time,” the church’s leadership said in a press release. “The Laguna Food Pantry and the Laguna Beach Community Clinic represent shining examples of what can be done through compassion, dedication, and partnership.”

Laguna Presbyterian’s donation is the first gift that is part of a matching program at the Clinic. This resulted in the impact of the donation being doubled to $50,000 to help with the Clinic’s upcoming expansion and renovation, which includes adding a mental health specialist, triage room, pharmacy, and nutrition center.

Laguna Food Pantry and Laguna Beach Presbyterian played a pivotal role in supporting and rebuilding the Laguna Beach community after the 1993 wildfire. The Pantry was founded following the fire and subsequent flood.

The congregation reaffirmed the Laguna Food Pantry’s mission that “no one should go hungry” and is thankful for the Clinic’s work to ensure every person can access health care services, regardless of income.

“We are extremely grateful that we can provide these additional gifts at this critical time,” Rev. Steve Sweet, new senior pastor of Laguna Presbyterian Church, said in a prepared statement.