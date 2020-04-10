Join in worship for Good Friday and Easter Sunday
7pm, Good Friday – Online Streaming Video – Vimeo
Worship for Good Friday will be centered around the Seven Last Words of Jesus, Listening at Golgotha.
This service will include scripture, reflections, and music. Join us online
10am, Easter Sunday – Online Streaming Video – Vimeo
Come, discover the difference Easter makes, especially in times like this.
Join us online as we celebrate together: Christ Is Risen! He Is Risen Indeed.
Message by Rev. Dr. Gareth Icenogle entitled: “LOVE LAYS DOWN AND LIFTS UP”
Laguna Presbyterian Church
415 Forest Avenue, Laguna Beach, CA
www.lagunapreschurch.org
Join in our “Safe at Home” online worshipping community Sundays at 10 am.
Vimeo site: https://vimeo.com/user5537774