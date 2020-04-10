Share this:

Join in worship for Good Friday and Easter Sunday

7pm, Good Friday – Online Streaming Video – Vimeo

Worship for Good Friday will be centered around the Seven Last Words of Jesus, Listening at Golgotha.

This service will include scripture, reflections, and music. Join us online

10am, Easter Sunday – Online Streaming Video – Vimeo

Come, discover the difference Easter makes, especially in times like this.

Join us online as we celebrate together: Christ Is Risen! He Is Risen Indeed.

Message by Rev. Dr. Gareth Icenogle entitled: “LOVE LAYS DOWN AND LIFTS UP”

Laguna Presbyterian Church

415 Forest Avenue, Laguna Beach, CA

www.lagunapreschurch.org

Join in our “Safe at Home” online worshipping community Sundays at 10 am.

Vimeo site: https://vimeo.com/user5537774