Laguna Presbyterian, El Ranchito offer a year of weekly meals for youth shelter

Laguna Presbyterian Church and Avila’s El Ranchito Mexican restaurant are teaming up with Waymakers Youth Shelter Laguna Beach to provide the shelter’s clients with Taco Tuesday meals through the end of this year.

“We want to show our clients, who are at-risk youth ages 12 to 17, that there are individuals in the community that care about their well-being like we do,” said Chelsea Burch, volunteer coordinator at Waymakers. “As you can imagine, the COVID-19 crisis has made it much more difficult financially for nonprofits like ours, and so we are especially grateful to El Ranchito and Laguna Presbyterian Church for providing the Taco Tuesday meals.”

Restauranteur Michael Avila said his family-owned business is honored to now be able to extend their hospitality to Waymakers clients.

Waymakers’ care for teenagers who come through their doors is inspiring, Camron Hauer, student director at Laguna Presbyterian Church, said in a press release. His personal connection with Waymakers started as an Elder representing Laguna Presbyterian’s Mission Outreach Committee.



“We who are lucky enough to be a part of this community know how special it is,” he said. “It is my hope that we continue to be a community who loves our neighbors.”