Laguna PTAs to Host Annual Sports Swap

The Thurston Middle School and Laguna Beach High Schools PTAs will hold the 12th annual Sports Swap on Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Home Stadium area of the high school football field. Donations of sports gear to be sold at the Sports Swap are welcome (with the exception of helmets) and can be dropped off at the Azadian family home at 425 Arroyo Chico. Donated gear can also be picked-up from anyone’s home.

Pick-ups are done in a contactless, no-hassle manner to ensure compliance with safety guidelines. Send a text message to Sports Swap co-chair Jimmy Azadian at 818-645-9177, and he will arrange for a convenient pick-up.

Any gear not sold will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Laguna Beach. All funds raised will go to the Thurston PTA and Laguna Beach High School PTA. There will be gently used sports gear for sale at bargain prices, ranging from surfboards, skimboards, and SUP boards to bicycles. All sports gear donations are fully tax-deductible. This is a favorite annual event the entire Laguna Beach community looks forward to each year.

