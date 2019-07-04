Laguna Racer Claims Second Place in New York

Share this:

Laguna Beach native Michael Lewis and his co-driver, Mark Wilkins, finished second in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge on Saturday, June 29.

Lewis set the fastest time at Watkins Glen International in his No. 98 Bryan Herta Autosport Hyundai Veloster N TCR during qualifying on Friday, June 28, and he also set a new track record at the 3.4-mile permanent road course.

After finishing second at this week’s Round 4, Lewis and Wilkins stand second in the drivers’ championship. The race will be broadcast on NBC Sports, Thursday, July 11, at 3 p.m. PDT. Round 5 of the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge takes place on Saturday, July 6, at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, in Bowmanville, Ontario, Canada.