Laguna Racer Wins Twice in Utah

Laguna Beach native Michael Lewis came out on top in his Bryan Herta Autosport No. 98 Hyundai i30 N TCR race car this past weekend at Utah Motorsports Campus during the Pirelli World Challenge Grand Prix of Utah.

Lewis set the fastest time during the qualifying round on Aug. 11, which placed him in the pole position to lead the field with a rolling start for Saturday afternoon’s first round of the double-header, which he went on to win.

Lewis also earned the top starting position for Sunday’s second feature race. Lewis stayed up front for the full 40-minute race, earning his second victory of the weekend, and his fourth of the 2018 TCR season.

As a result of these recent wins, Lewis stands second in the points championship, only seven points behind the lead. The 2018 Pirelli World Challenge TCR race season will conclude at the Grand Prix of Watkins Glen in Watkins Glen, New York, Aug. 31–Sept. 2.

Rounds 9 and 10 of the Pirelli World Challenge TCR class from Utah Motorsports Campus are scheduled to air on CBS Sports Network on Sunday, Aug. 26, at 1 p.m. PDT.