Laguna Realtor association donates homegrown produce to food pantry

The Laguna Board of Realtors members recently donated 55 pounds of homegrown fruit and vegetables from their garden to the Laguna Food Pantry.

Bags of lemons, lemon cucumbers, tomatoes, kumquats, grapes, oranges, and apples were delivered to the Pantry. The Laguna Canyon nonprofit accepts locally homegrown fruits and vegetables.

In August, local Realtors will donate dry goods from their “Big 7” need list such as cereal, peanut butter, pasta, rice, beans, and soup. Members are also planning to coordinate a volunteer day to help stock shelves in the coming months.

The Pantry continues to provide free groceries to over 800 families per week.