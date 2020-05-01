Laguna Realtor Gives 10,000 Medical-Grade Masks to Essential Workers

Share this:

Many frontline workers in Laguna Beach are breathing a little easier, thanks to a local Realtor’s effort to supply them with medical-grade N95 masks.

In mid-March, Marcus Skenderian of Compass was approached by a client who had access to a large number of KN95 masks. Knowing Skenderian’s community connections, the client asked for his help coordinating and distributing masks to first responders, municipal workers, and essential merchants.

Through the generosity of Skenderian’s clients and family friends, Eric Kramer and Lisa Griffin, 10,000 masks were delivered within four weeks.

Recipients of masks included Laguna Beach city employees, the Friendship Shelter, Laguna Beach Community Clinic, Mission Hospital Laguna Beach, Hoag Family Medicine on Ocean Avenue, Laguna Family Health Center, Caduceus Medical Group, The Mail Stop, The UPS Store, and others. Mayor Bob Whalen, City Manager John Pietig, and Fire Chief Mike Garcia assisted with the masks’ distribution.

“One of the recipients at a nonprofit healthcare site burst into tears when we called to explain what we were trying to do,” Skenderian said in a statement. “They were making do with what they had and supplies were running low. No one had asked them if they had a need.”

Skenderian said he was shocked to hear that Caduceus’ staff only had 12 masks remaining at the time his team contacted them. Within two days, 500 masks were delivered to the medical group.

Some of the costs were reimbursed by the recipients, but remaining costs for the masks, which were $2.07 each, are yet to be covered. Contributions are welcomed. Contact Skenderian at 949-295-5758.

“There is much coronavirus-related tragedy occurring daily, yet there are also blessings and lessons to be learned,” Skenderian said in a statement.

