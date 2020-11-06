Laguna Realtors Support Youth Shelter

Share this:

The Laguna Beach Real Estate Charitable Assistance Fund (CAF) board members presented a $5,000 check to Waymakers of Santa Ana on Oct. 28.

The donation followed CAF board members’ recent participation in the Huntington Beach youth shelter’s Virtual 5K Walk to raise funds and awareness for the nonprofit.

For over 15 years, a caring group of local Realtors and affiliated business partners have held annual fundraisers that raised over $1 million, which has been distributed to local nonprofits and individuals in need.

CAF’s two major fundraisers, the Taste for Charity and the Pet Parade/Chili Cook-Off could not be held this year due to the pandemic. This resulted in a smaller pot of money to give away as had been hoped for early this year. The CAF Board of Directors looked for ways to help some of the nonprofits that had been slated to receive financial aid this year. Annual CAF scholarships for four high school seniors were still funded and $5,000 was given to the Laguna Food Pantry. Virtual fundraising is one of this year’s reactions to a problem created by COVID-19. CAF joins other nonprofits in their virtual events when possible. More safe, socially-distanced ways fundraisers are in the works.

