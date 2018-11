Share this:

Emil Monda, president of the LBGOP, invites all Republicans, Independents and Libertarians to attend their next meeting from 5-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 28 at Mozambique, 1740 S. Coast Hwy. Assemblyman Matthew Harper is special guest. “We will discuss the pending election results, next steps we take and what issues will we be addressing going forward,” Monda said. RSVP to [email protected].