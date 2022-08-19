Laguna Residents First to host ballot initiative explainer

Laguna Residents First PAC will feature three speakers at its mixer at 7 p.m. on Aug. 23 at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 429 Cypress Dr. The panel discussion will include how residential and commercial intensification impacts traffic and parking in beach cities.

The panelists include Randy Lewis, a retired UC Irvine associate dean; George Weiss, city councilmember and LRF co-founder emeritus; and LRF Treasurer Gene Felder. Afterward, LRF board members will be available to answer questions about the initiative which will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot. If passed, it would give residents the right to vote on projects that exceed set standards. Wine and snacks will be offered at this free, one-hour event.

For more information, please visit lagunaresidentsfirst.org or email [email protected]