Laguna Rotary Club bands with South OC Rotary Clubs to raise money for mental health orgs

A team of Rotary clubs in South Orange County, including Laguna Beach Rotary, have awarded grants valued at $22,000 to seven mental health nonprofit organizations.

These grants, funded through the proceeds of a recent mental health walk, will support vital services and programs to improve mental health in the local area.

The Rotary Route: Paving the Way to Mental Wellness in South Orange County walk was held on May 18, and hundreds of participants were dedicated to raising awareness and funds for mental health initiatives. The event was a resounding success, thanks to the generosity of the participants, sponsors and community members. The funds raised have been carefully allocated to ensure maximum impact across various mental health services.

The Rotary clubs involved in this initiative include Monarch Beach Sunrise Rotary Club, Rotary Club of Laguna Beach, Rotary Club of Laguna Niguel, San Clemente Rotary Club, San Juan Capistrano Rotary, each of which played a crucial role in organizing and executing the mental health walk. Their collaborative efforts have made it possible to provide these essential grants to the following nonprofit organizations: Because I Love You (B.I.LY.): Provides peer support and tools for families to help them work through unavoidable crises, build lasting friendships, create a harmonious home, and prepare children for life. bily.org; California Youth Services, which provides education, assessment, crisis intervention and counseling that assist families in addressing life’s challenges related to substance abuse, behavioral and mental health struggles. calyouthservices.org; Cancer Kinship, which empowers cancer patients to face the disease through peer mentorship confidently, individualized and group support, survivor education and socialization provided by caring and compassionate volunteers and staff. cancerkinship.org and Grow Luv, which creates a movement to educate and eradicate human abuse while inspiring and spreading luv (sic) and kindness globally. growluv.org

The Rotary Clubs also donated to Otra Mas, a nonprofit designed to offer a loving, forever home for retired horses while helping the community’s most vulnerable to achieve happier and healthier lives. otra-mas.org; The Noble Path Foundation, dedicated to helping the youth reach their highest potential via healthy nutrition and lifestyle choices, safe and fun social activities and motivational mentoring. thenoblepathfoundation.org and the Wellness & Prevention Center, which provides individual, family and group mental health services, to address symptoms when they first emerge. wpc-oc.org.

“These grants represent our commitment to addressing mental health issues in our communities,” said Heather Gillon, past president of the Monarch Beach Sunrise Rotary Club. “We are proud to support these outstanding organizations in their efforts to provide critical mental health services and resources.”

The Rotary Route mental health walk was generously supported by sponsors, including title sponsor Providence Mission Hospital and event sponsors Because I Love You, Cal Optima Health, Charity Matterz, City of Dana Point, Monarch Real Estate, National Alliance on Mental Illness, OC Supervisor Katrina Foley, Rainbow Sandals Foundation and Wellness & Prevention Center.

These Rotary clubs are dedicated to continuing their support for mental health initiatives through future events and collaborations. By working together, they aim to create a community where mental health is prioritized and accessible to all.