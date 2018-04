Laguna Beach boys varsity tennis won their match 15-2 against Costa Mesa.

Mason Lebby, Mohammed Berri, Andrew Johnson, Diego Tellez, Sam Reynolds and Casey Boehm all won their singles matches.

Doubles winners were Blake Hawkins and Matt Berk in an exciting tie breaker.

Kyle Herkins and Francis Pillsbury won their doubles matches.

Taylor Tran and Mathew Duong as well as Andrew Duong and Matt Berk won theirs.