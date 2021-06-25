Sports Update: 2020-21 Laguna Beach sports season at a glance

Laguna finished their third season in the Sunset Conference finishing seventh out of eight schools in league titles won after being tied for top honors last year in the first of the two COVID-19 affected seasons. Last year 27 sports were contested in the Sunset League, this season 43. Normally 45 sports are offered.

1 Los Alamitos 8.5

2 Huntington Beach 7.5

3 Newport Harbor 6.5

4 Fountain Valley 6.0

5 Corona del Mar 4.5

Marina 4.5

7 Laguna Beach 3.0

8 Edison 2.5

2020-21 Laguna League Titles:

Sunset Surf League: Boys Basketball (Co-Champions), Girls Water Polo

Sunset Wave League: Girls Swimming, Boys Tennis (Co-Champions)

The 2021-22 Sports season starts in August. Girls Volleyball hosts San Clemente on Aug. 19 and Football kicks off on Aug. 20 hosting Costa Mesa at Guyer Field.

2020-21 Laguna All League Selections – Team Sports

Boys Water Polo – Sunset Surf League

1st Team: Will Kelly

2nd Team: Frank Laptin, Nick Hoffs

Football – Golden West Conference – Pac 4

1st Team: Jackson Golden (RB, SS), Luke Degner (WR, DB), Heath Magiera (OT, DE), Evan Louch (WR, LB)

2nd Team: Stephen Gallegos (LB), Lucas Martin-Schmmelpefenning, Hakim Hassan (C,DE)

Boys Basketball – Sunset Surf League

Co-MVP: Nolan Naess

1st Team: Jackson Sirianni, Willie Rounaghi

Girls Basketball – Sunset Wave League

1st Team: Sophie Marriner

Boys Soccer – Sunset Wave League

1st Team: Booker Frith, Griffen Kristensen

2nd Team: Charlie McBean, Raphael Ortiz-Marquez

Girls Soccer – Sunset Wave League

Defensive Co-MVP: Jordan Sprague

1st Team: Acacia Edwards, Baylor Lund, Ariel Taub

2nd Team: Maija Shaw, Macy Draper, Grace Gillis

Girls Water Polo – Sunset Surf League

Co-MVP: Nicole Struss & Emma Lineback

1st Team: Molly Renner, Jessie Rose, Rachael Carver

2nd Team: Lauren Schneider, Emma Singer,

Baseball – Sunset Wave League

1st Team: Nick Bonn (SS/P), Ryan Strickland (OF/2B) , Joey Capobianco (SS/2B)

Boys Volleyball – Sunset Surf League

1st Team: Oskar Hingel

Looking for the latest Laguna scores and schedules?

Go to the department website at lbhs.lbusd.org/athletics/teams for the updated schedules and where the scores go first.