Sports Update: 2020-21 Laguna Beach sports season at a glance

Laguna finished their third season in the Sunset Conference finishing seventh out of eight schools in league titles won after being tied for top honors last year in the first of the two COVID-19 affected seasons. Last year 27 sports were contested in the Sunset League, this season 43. Normally 45 sports are offered.
1 Los Alamitos 8.5
2 Huntington Beach 7.5
3 Newport Harbor 6.5
4 Fountain Valley 6.0
5 Corona del Mar 4.5
Marina 4.5
7 Laguna Beach 3.0
8 Edison 2.5
2020-21 Laguna League Titles:
Sunset Surf League: Boys Basketball (Co-Champions), Girls Water Polo
Sunset Wave League: Girls Swimming, Boys Tennis (Co-Champions)
The 2021-22 Sports season starts in August. Girls Volleyball hosts San Clemente on Aug. 19 and Football kicks off on Aug. 20 hosting Costa Mesa at Guyer Field.
2020-21 Laguna All League Selections – Team Sports
Boys Water Polo – Sunset Surf League
1st Team: Will Kelly
2nd Team: Frank Laptin, Nick Hoffs
Football – Golden West Conference – Pac 4
1st Team: Jackson Golden (RB, SS), Luke Degner (WR, DB), Heath Magiera (OT, DE), Evan Louch (WR, LB)
2nd Team: Stephen Gallegos (LB), Lucas Martin-Schmmelpefenning, Hakim Hassan (C,DE)
Boys Basketball – Sunset Surf League
Co-MVP: Nolan Naess
1st Team: Jackson Sirianni, Willie Rounaghi
Girls Basketball – Sunset Wave League
1st Team: Sophie Marriner
Boys Soccer – Sunset Wave League
1st Team: Booker Frith, Griffen Kristensen
2nd Team: Charlie McBean, Raphael Ortiz-Marquez
Girls Soccer – Sunset Wave League
Defensive Co-MVP: Jordan Sprague
1st Team: Acacia Edwards, Baylor Lund, Ariel Taub
2nd Team: Maija Shaw, Macy Draper, Grace Gillis
Girls Water Polo – Sunset Surf League
Co-MVP: Nicole Struss & Emma Lineback
1st Team: Molly Renner, Jessie Rose, Rachael Carver
2nd Team: Lauren Schneider, Emma Singer,
Baseball – Sunset Wave League
1st Team: Nick Bonn (SS/P), Ryan Strickland (OF/2B) , Joey Capobianco (SS/2B)
Boys Volleyball – Sunset Surf League
1st Team: Oskar Hingel
