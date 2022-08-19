Laguna Sports Update: Aug. 19, 2022

FALL SPORTS UNDERWAY

Football – John Shanahan (35-25-0) returns for his seventh season at Laguna and the Breakers are expected to defend their Golden West Pac 4 title this season. The team traveled to Homedale, Idaho, for a contest Friday with the Trojans who are ranked seventh overall for Idaho and have gone 40-5 the past four seasons. The limited California intersectional games with Idaho schools makes a game prediction difficult. Homedale, a public school with less than 400 students, still may be as talented as Claremont or St Margaret’s giving the Breakers a difficult opening contest this weekend.

Laguna will be led by Sam Garwall at quarterback who saw limited action last year completing 12 of 18 passes last year for 99 yards and a touchdown. Sam also rushed for a score. Top offensive weapon will be Ryner Swanson who caught 45 passes for 586 yards and six touchdowns. Breakers will miss talented Jacob Diver (11 touchdowns) who transferred to a Florida boarding school. Transfer Jackson Kollock will not be eligible until league play in October.

2022 Laguna Schedule (Series History) 7 p.m. kick off time

Aug. 18 at Homedale, Idaho FIRST MEETING

Aug. 26 Dana Hills 10-10-1

Sept. 2 Northwood 4-8-0

Sept. 9 Capo Valley Christian at Aliso Niguel 4-0-0

Sept. 16 Crean Lutheran at Irvine High 1-0-0

Sept. 23 at Lakeside/Elsinore FIRST MEETING

Sept. 30 Segerstrom 3-3-0

Oct. 7 bye

Oct. 14 Godinez at Valley High) ** 8-5-0

Oct. 21 Westminster ** 1-3-0

Oct. 28 Ocean View ** 3-6-1

Homedale is 6 p.m. PDT – live pay per view on NFHS Network

**Pac 4 League Game

Girls Volleyball – Laguna opened their 50th season of CIF sponsored indoor volleyball with a sloppy five-set victory over Dana Hills on Monday at Dugger Gym. Breakers prevailed 25-15, 19-25, 15-25, 25-17, 15-13. Brooklyn Yelland was exceptional at Libero with 33 digs and 48 successful serve receives. On offense, Aliso Niguel transfer Eva Travis had 21 kills, 12 digs, and two aces while sophomore Kyra Zaengle had 19 kills and 17 digs. Middle Sara Johnson had five block assists and two aces. Breakers struggled on sets getting called with nine ball handling errors. Breakers lead the all-time series 21-9.

Laguna was at San Clemente on Thursday and next week travels to JSerra (8-23) and Dana Hills (8-25). Breakers are home on Aug. 27 when they host Downey coached by former mentor Shawn Patchell.

Looking for the 2022-23 schedules and scores?

Max Preps has the current updated scores with the department website at lbhs.lbusd.org/athletics/teams hoping to be active soon due to changes in the service used by CIF not being fully operational.