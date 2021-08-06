Laguna Sports Update

Cross Country

The Fall schedule has not been released.

Football

Football practice is underway and the home opener is Aug. 20 at Guyer Field against long-time rival Costa Mesa.

Laguna football is offering sponsorship opportunities for local businesses. Go to breakersfootball.com for details or email [email protected] to support the 87th Varsity season.

Girls Golf

The season opens in Mid-September.

Girls Tennis

Girls tennis opens their season on Aug. 19 with Beckman competing in the fall after playing last year in the Spring with their last match only on May 12.

Boys Sand Volleyball

The season will begin in September. Unlike Girls Sand, Boys still not an official CIF sport.

Girls Indoor Volleyball

A coaching search is still in progress but the team is completing their summer training with fall roster selection still set for August 6. The first Varsity event is Aug. 17 against J Serra.

Boys Water Polo

The season is back to the traditional dates after last year’s COVID-19 affected year. First event is with Santa Margarita on Aug. 27. A pool site still to be determined.

Looking for the latest Laguna schedule or score?

Go to the department website at lbhs.lbusd.org/athletics/teams for the updated schedules and where the scores get posted first!

Laguna Beach Alumni updates next week – Please send your latest news on current Laguna collegiate players to Frank Aronoff at [email protected]