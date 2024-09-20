Laguna sports update: Breakers handle Tides, 41-0

FALL SPORTS UPDATE

CROSS COUNTY

The boys and girls squads participated in the Iolani Invitation held on Saturday, Sept. 14, at Oahu’s Hawaii Country Club grounds. The girls team finished 15th in the top division, facing strong teams, many from California. Hayden Joseph was the top runner with a 19:55.42 on the 3-mile course. On the boys’ side, the Breaker’s top runner was Aaron Moy, with a 17:48.32 on the course. Wade Jurkowski was the Laguna #2 runner with an 18:00.54 course time. Up next is the Woodbridge Invitational at the Great Park this weekend, and the league cluster meet is Oct. 2 in Silverado. For more information, visit lbxc.org for girls team info and lagunabeachcrosscountry.com for boys.

FLAG FOOTBALL (3-6, 1-4)

The Breakers lost 26-13 at Rosary Academy (6-4, 2-2) on Sept. 11. Hayden Crane-Henning was 19 for 31 attempts at quarterback for 217 yards, passing for one touchdown and scoring the other on the ground. Cameron Thomas caught seven passes for 512 yards, with Brighton Welch, the top defender, with seven flags pulled. On Sept. 16, they lost 32-0 at home to University (6-4, 3-1). The Breakers hosted Portola on Sept. 18, are at Irvine on Sept. 23 and are home for Northwood on Sept. 28.

FOOTBALL (4-0)

Breakers Handle Tides 41-0

Laguna took care of business last Friday night against a good football squad visiting from Gig Harbor, Wash. The Breakers opened the game with a 47-yard kick-off return by Charlie Hunt, setting up a short 39-yard 5-play drive for the initial score.

Gig Harbor appeared unstoppable on their initial possession until they went for a fourth down and one play on the Laguna 29. The Breakers surprised the opponents, stuffing the previously unstoppable Tides for a loss, changing the game’s momentum for good. Wyatt Bogdan and Redmond Chesley were key on the play. Six plays later, a perfect Jackson Kollock pass to Brady Stringham streaking under coverage deep in the Tides territory recorded the second score. Laguna scored again on their third and fifth possessions to take a 28-0 lead into the half.

In the second half, Gig Harbor controlled the clock on a long 17-play possession that looked like a successful drive until Wyatt Degner picked off a 6-yard touchdown pass attempt for a touchback. The Breakers quickly responded to their discouraged opponent, marching 80 yards in five plays plus two Tide penalties to score again. The final period was on a running clock.

THIS WEEK: Friday, Sept. 20 vs #125 El Dorado at 7 p.m. at Guyer Field

El Dorado crushed cross-town rival Valencia (2-2) 42-12 last week and will be a tough opponent. Golden Hawks (2-2) upset the Breakers last season in the opening CIF contest at Guyer Field on their way to the championship game for D-7 (Lost to Mayfair/Lakewood 31-28). They are in the Epsilon League this season, one above Laguna’s placement, facing Huntington Beach, Foothill, Laguna Hills, Crean and La Habra.

Breakers on a Bye Week

The Breakers return to action on Friday, Oct. 4, in the league opener versus Northwood (#113), who are 4-0 and should be 5-0 when the teams meet at Irvine High School’s stadium. Northwood appears to be stronger than last season, but lost to the Breakers in four straight meetings, 35-21 last year – but the team is still capable of snapping the Breakers’ winning streak.

Visit calpreps.com for ratings, schedules, scores etc. Game video highlights are posted on Max Preps at maxpreps.com/ca.

GIRLS GOLF (2-4, 0-1)

Laguna defeated Costa Mesa 246-284 on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at Ben Brown’s. Laguna’s Alani Sciacca earned match medalist honors, shooting 45 with Spencer Anderson with a 48, Sofia Carr 48, Glory Belland 51, Sienna Herdman 54 and Zoe Tran 55.

Last week, the team lost its second meeting with El Toro 224-230 at Ben Browns on Sept. 12. Alani Sciacca from Laguna Beach earned match medalist honors with a score of 40. The other Laguna scores included Sofia Carr 45, Glory Belland 46, Spencer Anderson 49, Morgan Hofknecht 50 and Sienna Herdman 51.

BOYS SAND VOLLEYBALL (6-1, 2-1)

Laguna slipped by Capistrano Valley Christian this past Tuesday. On Sept. 12, they participated in a four-man tournament hosted by Newport Harbor. The Breakers went 2-2 in pool play but lost to Huntington 14-16 in the quarterfinals. Tesoro defeated Santa Margarita, Huntington and Edison in the finals for the title.

Sept. 17 versus Capistrano Valley Christian at Main Beach (won 4-3)

1. Kai Patchell / Dylan Sirianni won 21-19, 17-21, 17-15

2. Dylan Sweet / Perry Ribarich lost 11-21, 22-20, 10-15

3. Luke Singer / John Tavey won 21-17, 21-8

4. James Vermilya / Nico Lerum won 21-5, 21-5

5. Grey Bulloch/ Ben Goodwin won 21-5, 21-2

Four-man: Patchell, Siranni, Sweet, Ribarich lost 26-28

Laguna will host a boys high school pairs tournament on Sept. 27 at Main Beach. In team play, they host Tesoro on Tuesday, Sept. 24, and Newport Harbor on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

GIRLS TENNIS (1-2)

Breakers will return to the courts on Sept. 18 at JSerra. And host Palm Desert on Sept. 20 and travel to University for the opening league match on Sept. 26.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL (3-18, 1-1)

Laguna finally got into the victory column with a 25-22, 13-25, 25-17, 25-14 win at Irvine on Tuesday, Sept. 17. Hollie Hooper was the kill leader with nine while Sadie Holmes (six aces) and Maddy Rootlieb (five aces) were effective in their serving. Holmes also had four blocks, while Mimi Spangler made her debut, recording 15 assists, six digs and two aces. Last week, they lost their league opener to Rosary 25-20, 25-15, 25-18. The Royals (12-6, 1-0) will host Laguna on Oct. 1.

Laguna was on the road this past week at Sage Hill and Portola, and next week, they travel to St. Margaret’s on Sept. 24 and host Northwood on Sept. 26, both of which are critical matches with playoff implications.

BOYS WATER POLO (6-9)

The Breakers finished 21st out of 32 teams in the annual South Coast Tournament last week, going 3-2 at the event.

Sept. 12 at Foothill HS: lost to Mater Dei 14-8

Sept. 13 at Foothill HS: win against Palos Verdes 15-11

Sept. 13 at Foothill HS: lost to Santa Margarita 21-12

Sept. 14 at San Juan Hills: win against Orange Lutheran 10-6

Sept. 14 at San Juan Hills: win against San Juan Hills 11-7

This past Monday, Breakers were routed by San Clemente at the Triton’s pool 21-7. Scoring for the Breakers was Zach Hornstein with three goals, Dylan Williams had a pair, and Mason Gruba had one goal and a penalty shot.

Laguna begins league play on Sept. 26, hosting Northwood at the Laguna Community Pool.

Have a note on Laguna high school sports? Email Frank at frank@twometer.net. Looking for 2024-25 High School schedules and scores? Check Laguna Beach High School on the Max Preps website or the schedules tab on the Athletics website at lbhs.lbusd.org/athletics/schedules. To get scores on the school site – select the sport and level, click year and move the “Show older events” toggle under the 2024-25 year.