Laguna Sports Update: Girls volleyball season set for Aug. 16

BREAKER SPORTS UPDATE: Summer Sports

Laguna Beach High School Athletics summer programs

Check out the programs for all sports here.

Don’t miss out if you plan to play sports at Laguna Beach High School.

LAGUNA FALL SPORTS:

Girls Volleyball

The Breakers competed in the 15th Annual Queens Court Tournament this past weekend, finishing 31st out of 42 teams.

With so many new faces on varsity, coach Tanik used the event to audition players in different positions and work on the best lineup to showcase their talent. This year’s team has only two seniors, five juniors, five sophomores and four freshmen. Overall, the program has 23 freshmen participating – half the total players in the three-level program and a real testament to the success of the Laguna Coast Volleyball Club and the Thurston sports program.

Junior varsity under coach Riley Weinert finished 9th/31 teams at the tournament and Cliff Amsden’s Frosh-Soph finished 13th/32 teams.

Varsity benefited from recent transfers Mimi Spangler (St Margarets, So, Setter/DS) and Blake Borgquist (San Clemente, So, OH.MH). Junior middle Baylie Bina (32 net blocks in ’23) was held out to nurse a sprained ankle. The Breakers should be a very good blocking team this season with Bina, Sadie Holmes (40.5 net blocks in ’23) and Borgquist on the front line.

This week, the team will hold its traditional scrimmages on Aug. 8 at Dana Hills and Aug. 9 at Aliso Niguel. The regular season opens on Friday, Aug. 16, at the Tesoro Tournament.

90 Years of Laguna Football

2024 Season Starts Aug. 23 at St. Margaret’s

Practice is underway as the Breakers prepare for the upcoming season. Don’t miss what should be one of the most exciting seasons ever facing the toughest schedule in the 90 seasons of play.

Football History: Laguna in the NFL

Two products of Laguna’s youth sports and high school athletics have played in the NFL as defensive backs.

John Pitts ‘63

All CIF end for football in ’62 was a member of Laguna’s successful basketball teams of 1962 (Title) and 1963 (Finals). He attended Orange Coast College, then Arizona State. Pitts was drafted in the first round of the 1967 AFL/NFL draft (Buffalo) and played nine seasons, appearing in 115 games.

Clarence Oliver ‘ 65

Member of the Oliver family that produced football, basketball, baseball and volleyball athletes for the school. He attended Santa Ana College and San Diego State. Was signed by Pittsburg in 1969 and played 25 games for the Steelers and Cardinals.

Alumni News

Recent grad Noah Neufeld ’24 earned the tournament’s top catcher honors this summer, representing the So Cal Renegades, who captured the Connie Mack World Series held in Farmington, N.M., last week. Connie Mack is the 18-under program for the American Amateur Baseball Congress (1935), and the “World Series” tournament has been held at the New Mexico site for almost 60 years. Noah will continue his baseball career this year at Colorado Mesa University, a D2 program in Grand Junction, Colo.

Have a note/question on Laguna sports/correction/update? E-mail Frank at [email protected]. Looking for the 2023-24 high school schedules and scores? Check Laguna Beach High School on the Max Preps website.