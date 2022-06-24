Laguna Sports Update: June 24, 2022

Playoff Divisions

Southern Section CIF released the tentative playoff assignments for the 2022 fall sport season last week. The final assignments will be posted in late August except for Football which will be determined on actual season results and will not be released until playoffs in November.

Girls Volleyball – Breakers (18-16 last season) finished second in the Sunset Surf League and went 2-1 in the Division 2 playoffs losing to eventual champion Aliso Niguel in a five-set thriller. The division assignment is 75% based on 2021 results, 25% on 2019 which places Laguna among the top 42 teams for Division 1 and Division 2. At the end of the 2022 regular season, up to 16 teams will be placed in Division 1 off of the 2022 results, the balance of the division teams that qualify for the playoffs will be in Division 2.

Girls Tennis – Breakers won the Sunset Wave League last season and went 1-1 in the Division 1 playoffs losing on a tie breaker to La Canada. Laguna Tennis is among the 41 teams in Girls Tennis Division 1 for 2022 – still no word on the new coach for this fall.

Boys Water Polo – Breakers are coming off their most highly rated season and are among the 25 teams selected for Division 1 in 2022. The top eight teams will compete in the “Open Division” for the 2022 playoffs with the remaining teams that do qualify for post season competing for the Division 1 title. Huntington Beach and Newport Harbor should continue to dominate the sport so incoming coach Camron Hauer hopefully can guide the Breakers to another post-season at-large playoff selection.

Cross Country is still based on enrollment which places Laguna squarely in Division 4 (601 to 1,520 students) with a Southern Section CIF using an enrollment figure of 1,015 for the Breakers. Competition begins after Labor Day.

FALL SPORT NOTES:

Girls Volleyball – Breakers will complete their summer schedule with the Queens Court tournament the weekend of Aug. 6-7. Laguna opens the season at home on Aug. 16 with Dana Hills.

Alumni Notes:

Makenzie Fischer ’15 concluded her collegiate career capturing the Cutino Award for the second time as the nation’s most outstanding collegiate water polo player. She led Stanford to the 2022 NCAA title setting the school career scoring record this past season. Fischer led the team this year in both scoring and assists—quite a remarkable accomplishment. The two-time gold medal Olympian was also a four-time collegiate All-American and is the Laguna Beach High School all-time scoring leader.

