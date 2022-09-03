Laguna Sports Update: Sept 2, 2022

FALL SPORTS UPDATE

CROSS COUNTRY

Pre-season Southern Section CIF polls has the girls squad ranked No. 10 but incoming boys coach Tommy Newton-Neal’s team is not ranked to start the season. The squad will have runners in this weekend’s Fastback Shootout at Mt. SAC.

FOOTBALL (0-2)

Big Plays Highlight Heartbreak loss to Dolphins 28-24.

After the injuries received last week in Idaho, Breakers were expecting a very tough outing facing the Dolphins in the 88th season home opening game last Friday at Guyer Field. The very energized student section was cheering from the start as Nick Rogers open the game with an electrifying 93-yard kick-off return— the 14th longest in school history. The Dolphins first drive was ended in an Oliver Rounaghi interception but the Breakers returned the favor as the visitors were able to steal a reception out of the receiver’s hands off a long Ethan Das pass.

Dana picked up their first score after recovering a Laguna fumble but late in initial quarter the Breakers had a strong six-play drive to take the lead. The Dolphins came right back scoring on a 30-yard pass play early in the second period and added to it late in the period with a 64 yard run. Laguna was able to drive to the 10 yard line in the closing minute of the first half but was unable to score and trailed 21-14 at the break.

In the second half the two teams traded possessions for most of the third quarter with the Breakers making key stops to frustrate the Dana offense. Laguna scored on a five-play drive capped by a big Ethan Das to Jackson Rodriguez pass play to tie the game. Breakers held Dana on their next try then opened the final period with a 11 play possession that ended with a Vance Simpson field goal using nearly half the period’s time.

Laguna then looked in control to win the contest after Micah Chavez recovered a Dana fumble and the Breakers just needed to run out the clock. Breakers handoff miscues stalled the possession forcing a punt and credit the Dolphins to block the attempt to give them the ball on the Laguna 13.

After the quick Dana touchdown, Breakers made a valiant last minute try going to the Dana 12 after a great 50-yard pass play to Ryner Swanson almost pulled off the comeback. Laguna finished the possession with four incomplete plays that handed Dana their second win of the year.

Up next is Northwood (2-0) with wins over Woodbridge (21-7) and Kennedy (37-6). The Timberwolves hold an 8-4 series advantaged and will be another similar challenge for Laguna. Kickoff is 7 p.m. on Sept. 2 at Guyer Field.

Individual Statistics

Rushing: Nick Rogers 18-84, J Kanter 4-14, Das 3-(14)

Passing: Ethan Das: 45-20-1 269 yards 1 TD 97.5 rating

Receiving: Rodriguez 6-106, Swanson 7-99, Donaldson 4-49, Freeman 3-15

Kick-off Returns: Rodriguez 2-22, Rogers 2-117

Punting: Rodriguez 4-117 29.3

Interceptions: Rounaghi 1-3

Punt Returns: Rodriguez 1-5

Fumbles Recovered: Micah Chavez

GIRLS GOLF (1-1, 0-1)

Breakers under coach Sean Quigley opened their season on Aug. 25 with a 247-262 win over Estancia in a non-league match played at Ben Brown’s Golf Couse. Senior co-captain Mollie Moran was low scorer with a 46. On Aug. 30, the squad lost their league opener to Newport Harbor 213-255 on the Ben Brown’s course. Freshman Julianna Franconi-Krychman and Senior Sophia Pachl were the low scorers for Laguna; both of them shot 46.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL (4-2)

Laguna continued their non-conference play this past week going 2-1. Breakers faced Beckman this past Thursday and will host Aliso Niguel on Tuesday. Over Labor Day weekend, Laguna is in the Portola Tournament on Saturday and should be one of the top teams participating in the event.

Next week after the Aliso match, Laguna travels to Edison on September 8 and will compete in the Dave Mohs/Orange County tournament on September 9-10.

Recent Matches:

Aug. 25 – lost at Dana Hills 24-26, 22-25, 16-25.

Last minute absence of kill leader Ava Travis was felt as the Breakers were unable to get any attack rhythm in the upset loss to the Dolphins. Kyra Zaengle had 14 kills while Brooklyn Yelland and Meg Gardner each had four service aces in the match.

Aug. 27 – Beat Downey 25-16, 25-23, 25-22

Laguna played 13 players giving their supporting caste plenty of court time in the win Saturday morning against Shawn Patchell’s Vikings (5-2). Kyra Zaengle (10 kills) and Hannah Tyus (nine kills) led the attack with Meg Gardner recording five aces and Brooklyn Yelland with four aces and 15 digs.

Aug. 30 – Beat Foothill 25-15, 25-22, 25-19

Breakers served and blocked tough in the sweep of the Knights (1-4) on Tuesday at the loser’s gym. Kyra Zaengle was outstanding with 14 kills, four aces, four block assists, and 13 digs. Ava Steris had a great serving run to close out the match serving six straight points. Meg Gardner also played.

Boys Water Polo

Breakers open the season this weekend at the 24-team Santa Barbara Invitational that will feature many of the top California schools. Laguna is coached by Camron Hauer and return seniors Sai Bassett, Hutton Ledger, Brady Bumgardner, and Charlie Mott off last year’s 16-11 squad. The Sunset Surf league this season is Huntington Beach, Newport Harbor, Los Alamitos, and Laguna.

Looking for the 2022-23 schedules and scores?

Max Preps has the current updated scores with the department website at lbhs.lbusd.org/athletics/teams hoping to be active soon due to changes in the service used by CIF not being fully operational.