Laguna Sports Update: Spring Sport Honors

Aiden Booth Earns All-CIF Honors

Senior Aiden Booth was one of 17 players named to the Division 3 Southern Section ALL-CIF squad as named by the California Baseball Coaches Association. The four-year varsity player was the primary catcher this season, hitting .440 on the year (third-best on the team). He led the Breakers in doubles, total defensive chances (57) put-outs (53) and no errors. Booth will be playing at Claremont-McKenna. In his career at Laguna, Aiden played in 69 games, hit .319 against the toughest schedule in the program’s 82 season history.

Fall Sports

The prospects for a fall sport season still appear to be under a dark cloud from Sacramento but local athletes remain optimistic that Laguna’s 87th sports season will take place.

Girls Volleyball

Shawn Patchell is back for his eighth season at the helm with a 147-77 career mark after last season’s 28-11 record and the squad’s 15th straight league title. The Breakers will be entering their 49th season of the sport under the Southern Section CIF banner and will be competing in the Sunset Surf League this season with Corona del Mar, Huntington Beach and Los Alamitos. Last season Laguna defeated Huntington and Los Alamitos in non-league matches at the loser’s gyms but lost a tough four-set match to Corona del Mar at Laguna.

The schedule is limited to two local tournaments (Tesoro on Aug. 15 and 17 and the Orange County/Dave Mohs on Sept. 11 and 12) eight non-league matches, four Sunset Wave League crossover non-league matches and the Sunset Surf six-match schedule. Southern Section playoffs are slated for late October.

The Breakers return three key starters in 6-2 opposite Sophie Reavis (267 kills last season), Middle blocker Luisa LoFranco (19 solo blocks, 102 block assists) setter Natalia Hagopian who recorded 412 assists.

2020 Schedule

July 20 to Aug. 6 Summer Camp

Aug. 15 & 17 Tesoro Varsity Tournament

Aug. 18 J Serra

Aug. 20 San Clemente

Aug. 25 @ Dana Hills

Aug. 27 Tesoro

Sept. 1 @ Trabuco Hills

Sept. 3 Capistrano Valley

Sept. 5 Village Christian

Sept. 9 @ Aliso Niguel

Sept. 10 Newport Harbor

Sept. 11-12 Orange County/Dave Mohs Tournament

Sept. 16 @ Marina

