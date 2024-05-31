Laguna Sports Update: Spring sports honors

BASEBALL
All-SUNSET WAVE LEAGUE:
Pitcher of the Year – Branson Wade (Fr)
2nd Team:
Lucien Reed (Jr)
Ben Dawson (Sr)
Dane Jenal (Jr)
Becker Sybirski (Jr)
Noah Neufield (Sr)
Varsity Team Awards
Offensive player of the year – Noah Neufeld (Sr)
Defensive player of the year – Ben Dawson (Sr)
Coaches award – Becker Sybirski (Jr)
Pitcher of the year – Branson Wade (Fr)
Frosh Soph
Offensive player of the year – Bear Ward (So)
Defensive player of the year – Grant Watson (So)
Coaches award – Bryce Strothers (So)
Pitcher of the year – Gabe Paz (So)
BOYS GOLF
Varsity Team Awards
Team Captains – Russell Franconi-Krychman (Sr), Chase Tyson (Sr), Ranen Seeck (Sr)
Most Improved – Hudson Mills (So)
Co-MVP’s – Kiyan Arshadi (Soph), Joshua Bellisime (Fr)
JV Team Awards (League Champions)
Most Improved – Teddy Hackett (So)
MVP – Noah Kimball (Fr)
GIRLS LACROSSE & SWIMMING/DIVING
TRACK & FIELD
All-CIF- D-IV: Jackson Kollock (Jr), Sydney Sydney (Sr)
All-SUNSET WAVE LEAGUE: Jackson Kollock (Jr)
Boys Team Awards:
Sprints MVP – Julien Di Palma Davis (Sr)
Field Events MVP – Jackson Kollock (Jr)
Distance MVP – Theo Drews (Sr)
Coaches Award – Noah Volpe (Sr)
Coaches Award – Jack Hurst (Fr)
Eric Hulst Award – Mack Crane-Henning (Sr)
Girls Team Awards
Sprints MVP – Kingsley Wade (Fr)
Field Events MVP – Eva Wittkop (So)
Distance MVP – Sydney Sydney (Sr)
Coaches Award – Yolo Javier (Sr)
Eric Hulst Award – Hayden Joseph (So)
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
All-SUNSET WAVE LEAGUE:
1st Team: Kai Patchell (Jr)
2nd Team: Laird Garcia (Sr)
Team Awards were published earlier this season.
