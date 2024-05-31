Laguna Sports Update: Spring sports honors

BASEBALL

All-SUNSET WAVE LEAGUE:

Pitcher of the Year – Branson Wade (Fr)

2nd Team:

Lucien Reed (Jr)

Ben Dawson (Sr)

Dane Jenal (Jr)

Becker Sybirski (Jr)

Noah Neufield (Sr)

Varsity Team Awards

Offensive player of the year – Noah Neufeld (Sr)

Defensive player of the year – Ben Dawson (Sr)

Coaches award – Becker Sybirski (Jr)

Pitcher of the year – Branson Wade (Fr)

Frosh Soph

Offensive player of the year – Bear Ward (So)

Defensive player of the year – Grant Watson (So)

Coaches award – Bryce Strothers (So)

Pitcher of the year – Gabe Paz (So)

BOYS GOLF

Varsity Team Awards

Team Captains – Russell Franconi-Krychman (Sr), Chase Tyson (Sr), Ranen Seeck (Sr)

Most Improved – Hudson Mills (So)

Co-MVP’s – Kiyan Arshadi (Soph), Joshua Bellisime (Fr)

JV Team Awards (League Champions)

Most Improved – Teddy Hackett (So)

MVP – Noah Kimball (Fr)

GIRLS LACROSSE & SWIMMING/DIVING

Next week.

TRACK & FIELD

All-CIF- D-IV: Jackson Kollock (Jr), Sydney Sydney (Sr)

All-SUNSET WAVE LEAGUE: Jackson Kollock (Jr)

Boys Team Awards:

Sprints MVP – Julien Di Palma Davis (Sr)

Field Events MVP – Jackson Kollock (Jr)

Distance MVP – Theo Drews (Sr)

Coaches Award – Noah Volpe (Sr)

Coaches Award – Jack Hurst (Fr)

Eric Hulst Award – Mack Crane-Henning (Sr)

Girls Team Awards

Sprints MVP – Kingsley Wade (Fr)

Field Events MVP – Eva Wittkop (So)

Distance MVP – Sydney Sydney (Sr)

Coaches Award – Yolo Javier (Sr)

Eric Hulst Award – Hayden Joseph (So)

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

All-SUNSET WAVE LEAGUE:

1st Team: Kai Patchell (Jr)

2nd Team: Laird Garcia (Sr)

Team Awards were published earlier this season.

Have a note/question on Laguna sports/correction/update? E-mail Frank at [email protected].