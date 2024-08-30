Laguna Sports Update: Week of Aug. 30

FALL SPORTS UPDATE

FLAG FOOTBALL (2-1)

The Breakers defeated Long Beach Wilson (0-7) 27-0 on Monday, Aug. 26 at Guyer Field. Hayden Crain-Henning threw three touchdown passes – one each to Kayleigh Thomas, Cami Thomas and Lakelyn Welch. Ella Dorfman ran in the other touchdown. Welch caught a two-point conversion, while Thomas scored a one-point conversion.

The team opened league play on Aug. 28 at Northwood (2-1).

FOOTBALL (1-0)

Breakers Blast Tartans 52-13 – Kollock Sets School Records

Laguna opened their 90th season slowly as the Tartans intercepted Jackson Kollock twice in the first quarter after giving up only five picks last season. Fortunately for Laguna, St. Margaret’s could not utilize the turnovers as Laguna held their hosts to only one first-period first down.

After the Tartans tied the score early in the second period on a seven-play drive, Laguna responded with three straight scores to close out the period. The last two scores were amazing passes, with a 42-yard toss to Grant Regal, stunning the home crowd, while the last play of the period was a perfect 70-yard toss to Luke Jolley, who, like Grant, was just outside the goal line on the heavily defended reception. The Breakers scored on all third-period possessions, and the fourth-period went fast on a running clock.

Jackson Kollock set the school career record for passing yards and completions set by Andrew Johnson in 2017-19. Kollock had already set the career total offense records last season.

Bright spots included Luke Jolley (Sr) with five receptions for 135 yards and a score, Jack Hooper (Jr) with a 38-yard interception return plus another 73 yards on kick returns. The 394 team passing yards was the 7th best in school history.

THIS WEEK: Aug. 31 at Santa Monica (Ranked #92)

Historic SAMOHI opened in 1891 and is over three times the enrollment of Laguna. The game will be a real challenge for the Breakers in their first meeting with the Vikings, a member of the Pioneer League (Torrance, Peninsula, South Torrance, North Torrance, Redondo Union). SAMOHI beat Chino 26-0 last week at the Cowboy’s field where Laguna opened last year for their only regular season defeat.

NEXT WEEK: Sept. 6 vs. Kennedy (La Palma) HOME OPENER

The Fighting Irish beat Bolsa Grande last week after going 7-5 last season. The 2,000-student school has been very competitive in football and will be another tough test for the Breakers. Kennedy faced Western this week.

Cal Preps Web Site for ratings, schedules, scores etc., at calpreps.com

Game video highlights are posted on Max Preps at maxpreps.com/ca.

GIRLS GOLF

Costa Mesa canceled their opening contest for this year due to a scheduling conflict at their home course. The Breakers opened this past Wednesday with Estancia at Ben Brown’s. Next Tuesday, they travel to Irvine to face Portola in the opening league contest. Breakers will host Laguna Hills on Sept. 5.

BOYS SAND VOLLEYBALL (2-0)

Season 11 for boys sand volleyball opened last Thursday and expects another successful year.

Aug. 22 at Crean Lutheran (Won 5-2)

Kai Patchell/Dylan Sirianni won 21-15, 21-11 Quinn Halloran/Dylan Sweet lost 20-22, 17-21 Ben Goodwin/Perry Ribarich won 21-10, 21-13 Luke Singer/Leo Pardun lost 21-15, 12-21, 10-15 James Vermilya/Nico Lerum won 21-13, 21-18 John/Grey won 20-8, 21-12, and 4-Man: Patchell, Siranni, Hallorhan, Sweet won 28-23

Fri Aug 23 versus Capistrano Valley Christian (Won 5-2)

Kai Patchell/Dylan Sirianni won 20, 21-14 Quinn Halloran/Dylan Sweet lost 21-14, 16-21, 12-15 Ben Goodwin/Perry Ribarich lost 17-21, 21-16, 5-15 Luke Singer/Leo Pardun won 21-10, 21-14 James Vermilya/Nico Lerum won 21-8, 21-10

4-Man: Patchell, Siranni, Hallorhan, Sweet won 28-20

This past week, they faced San Clemente at their beach on Tuesday and hosted Crean Lutheran on Thursday at Main Beach. The schedule for next week was not available at press time.

GIRLS TENNIS (0-1)

The Breakers dropped their opening match 11-7 at Tesoro on Tuesday, Aug. 27. Rebecca MacCallum lost her first set 6-7 after a 9-11 tiebreaker but easily won her other two sets 6-1, 6-0. Izzy LoBosco won two of her three sets and the doubles team of Rachel Jolley and Chloe Balliet also won two of three sets. The Breakers were at Dana Hills on Aug. 29 and travel to Aliso Niguel on Tuesday. Laguna opens at home on Sept. 5 with San Clemente.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL (1-8)

Laguna was no match for the Lions last week, dropping a three-set match at JSerra 15-25, 9-25, 10-25. Blake Borgquist led all Laguna hitters with four kills and two blocks.

Up next: Breakers hosted Downey on Wednesday, Aug. 28, with the Vikings (2-2) coached by former Laguna mentor Shawn Patchell. Aliso Niguel was at Laguna on Aug. 29 and Dana Hills on Aug. 30. Next week, Laguna hosts Beckman on Tuesday, Aug. 3 and travel to Crean Lutheran on Sept. 4. The home match time will be approximately 5:15 p.m. at Dugger Gym.

BOYS WATER POLO (1-1)

The Breakers lost a tough overtime battle to Crean Lutheran on Aug. 22 at the Laguna Community Pool. The tightly officiated contest resulted in five starters fouling out, which contributed to the defeat. Laguna bounced back this past Tuesday with a sound 21-15 defeat of Aliso Niguel. Laguna travels to Palos Verdes on Aug. 29 and to Mater Dei on Aug. 31. The Breakers are back at home on Sept. 10 with Westlake.

Have a note on Laguna high school sports? E-mail Frank at frank@twometer.net. Looking for 2024-25 high school schedules and scores? Check Laguna Beach High School on the Max Preps website or the schedules tab on the Athletics website at lbhs.lbusd.org/athletics/schedules. To get scores on the school site, select the sport and level, click year and move the “show older events” toggle under the 2024-25 year.