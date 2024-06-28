Laguna Sports Update: Week of June 28

Summer Sports

Laguna Beach High School Athletics summer programs will be starting soon. Check out the programs for all sports at lbhs.lbusd.org/athletics/summer-programs.

Indoor volleyball has camps beginning July 22 with a session for grades 6-8 and girls indoor sessions for grades 6-9 and 10-12.

Girls Volleyball

The 52nd varsity season under SSCIF sponsorship will get underway in August under coach Sinan Tinek, who will return for his fourth season with the Breakers. Tinek also coaches the boys at Santa Margarita, where he won the D-2 SSCIF title this past Spring with a sweep of Redondo Union.

The Breakers summer program includes camps in late July, culminating in the Queens Court Tournament Aug. 3 and 4. More information on the Queens Court event at fhsqueenscourt.com

The official season starts on Thursday, Aug. 8, with a scrimmage with Dana Hills at Dugger Gym and a scrimmage at Aliso Niguel on Aug. 9. The first regular season event will be the Tesoro Tournament on August 16-17 and 19. The first home match is Wednesday, Aug. 28, with Downey.

Have a note/question on Laguna sports/correction/update? E-mail Frank at [email protected]. Looking for the 2023-24 high school schedules and scores? Check Laguna Beach High School on the Max Preps website.