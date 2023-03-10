Laguna Sports Update: Week of March 10

WINTER SPORTS WRAP

GIRLS BASKETBALL (23-11)

Pirates End Breaker Season

The Breakers outside shooters could not connect at San Pedro, losing 62-43 behind the hot-shooting hosts. The Breakers did not get the outside shots that had been key in their early playoff victories, while the #2 ranked Pirates connected on 11 long-range three-pointers. Laguna’s Sophie Marriner closed out her Breaker career with 22 points and 11 rebounds to finish among the top players in the program’s history.

San Pedro’s hot shooting failed them in the next round as they went cold in their own gym and lost to Marina 51-43 for the So Cal D5 title. Breakers split their series with Marina beating them 41-29 on January 10 and losing in overtime on Jan. 26.

SPRING SPORTS UPDATE

BASEBALL (3-2-1)

Breakers finally returned to action and defeated El Toro 4-0 in a contest played on March 7 at Skipper Carrillo Field. Laguna ace Griffin Naess went the distance, striking out 11 and limiting the Chargers to 4 hits walking only one. Laguna got their initial run in the third inning when Naess reached base on an error, was sacrificed to second by Taylor Towe, and singled home by Shea Blanchard. Two walks and a hit batter contributed to Laguna scoring two more runs in the fourth inning. Shea Blanchard scored the final run in the fifth inning off a single by Noah Nuefield after opening the inning with an infield single.

Breakers host Corona del Mar on March 10 and travel to Fountain Valley on March 15. Los Alamitos faces the Breakers on March 17 at the local field.

SSCIF D4 Poll for March 6: 1 – Canyon/Anaheim, 2 – Northwood, 3 – Glendora, 4 – El Segundo, 5 – Laguna Beach, 6 – Upland, 7 – La Habra, 8 – Crean Lutheran, 9 – El Rancho, 10 – Esperanza, Others: Ramona, Oak Hills, Adelanto

BOYS GOLF (2-0)

Laguna opened the season with a pair of non-league wins defeating Estancia 239-244 on March 1 at Rancho San Joaquin Golf. Russell Franconi-Krychman posted the low score for Laguna with a 43, and LB freshman Kiyan Arshadi shot a 46.

On March 7, the Breakers defeated Costa Mesa 176-263 at Ben Browns, which was only an 8-hole event due to a spectator injury on the course. LB freshman Kiyan Arshadi won match medalist honors, posting a plus 3 score of 32. Other scorers for Laguna were Russell Franconi-Krychman (34), Preston Towe (35), Tristan Reidel (35), and Ranen Seeck (36).

GIRLS LACROSSE (2-2)

The Breakers picked up their second victory with a 13-2 win over Tustin on March 2 at Guyer Field. The Breakers host Capistrano Valley on March 14 at Guyer Field. Sunset League play begins in April.

GIRLS BEACH VOLLEYBALL (3-2, 0-1)

Laguna struggled with a pair of losses dropping a 4-1 match to Newport Harbor on March 2 at Main Beach then losing 5-0 to Edison in a Surf League match at the very windy Newland Courts on Huntington Beach this past Tuesday.

Newport Harbor at Main Beach:

#1 – Kyra Zaengle/Grace Christian lost 21-15, 20-22, 9-15

#2 – Meg Gardner/Dempsey Sadler lost 11-21, 21-14, 10-15

#3 – Ava Styeris/Morgan Saunders lost 19-21, 21-19, 7-15

#4 – Hayes Frith/Macy Draper won 21-19, 28-26

#5 – Chantelle Andronesi/Maddie Rootlieb lost 12-21, 13-21

Edison @ Newland at Huntington Beach

#1 – Dempsey Sadler/Meg Gardner lost 12-21, 20-22

#2 – Grace Christian/Ava Steris lost 15-21, 17-21

#3 – Hayes Frith/Maddie Rootlieb lost 21-15, 12-21, 13-15

#4 – Katie Halvorson/Macey Draper lost 21-15,15-21, 12-15

#5 – Chantelle Andronesi/Bella Piskun lost 14-21, 14-21

Laguna will host Huntington Beach at Main Beach on Tuesday March 14, and Corona del Mar on Thursday, March 16.

SWIMMING

Dual meet season got underway on March 7 as the Breakers traveled to Mission Viejo with the Diablos, defeating the boys 83-63, but the Laguna Girls took their meet 113-50. Boys winners were Brady Bumgardner in the 200 freestyle, George Houldsworth in the 100 backstroke, and Cade Anderton in the 100 breaststroke.

On the Girls’ side, Jana Jocic won the 200IM and 100 breaststroke, Ava Knepper the 50 and 100 freestyle, Myha Pinto the 200 freestroke, and Cleo Washer the 100 backstroke. The girls squad also swept all three relays in the victory.

BOYS TENNIS (0-4)

The Breakers continue to struggle, dropping a 13-5 match to San Clemente on March 2 and a 16-2 match at J Serra on March 7. Against the Tritons on March 2, the doubles team of Owen Britt and Lucas Silverman won their sets 6-4, 7-5, 6-3. Against the Lions on March 7, Christ Herkins scored the points winning two singles sets 6-4, 5-3 for the Breakers points.

TRACK and FIELD

Breakers host the annual ASICS Trophy Meet on March 18 on Hulst Oval at Guyer Field. Many top Southern California schools will attend this major track event. The meet was first held back in 1937 and provided track competition for smaller schools for many years. Laguna’s league dual meet schedule starts on March 22 at Marina, March 29 at Corona del Mar and Laguna will host Huntington Beach on April 5.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL (0-4)

Breakers were off until March 8, when they hosted San Clemente in a non-league contest originally scheduled for next week. Laguna also had a home match on March 9 with #1 Newport Harbor. Breakers are at Corona del Mar on March 15, and open Sunset Wave League will play at Edison on March 17. Laguna will host Fountain Valley in Dugger Gym on March 22.

Looking for the 2022-23 High School statistics, schedules and scores? Check Laguna Beach High School on the Max Preps website.