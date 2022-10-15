Laguna Sports Update week of Oct. 14

FALL SPORTS UPDATE

CROSS COUNTRY

Laguna Boys Cross Country finished 19th out of 36 small schools at the Clovis Invitational held on the course used for the annual state meet in Fresno last Saturday, October 8. SSCIF D4 #4 St Francis won the event, #3 Cathedral was second. Breakers were eighth among the Southern Section schools competing in this division. Christopher Drews was the Breakers top runner in the 5,000 meter run with a 16:38.50 mark. Led by Yolo Javier, Laguna girls finished 6th and second among the Southern Section entries.

Oct. 14 – Orange County Championships, Oct. 29 – Sunset Wave League Meet. Rankings: Girls CXC is still #10 this week in the SSCIF D-4 polls. For more information, see www.lbxc.org for the girls and www.lagunabeachcrosscountry.com for the boys’ squad.

FOOTBALL (4-3)

Up next: Breakers were off last weekend and return to action on Oct. 14 against Godinez in the Pac 4 League opener. The Grizzlies are ranked #356 out of 372 SSCIF schools playing 11-man football and Laguna is a prohibitive favorite in the 7 p.m. Friday night contest scheduled at Valley High School near the Godinez campus. Laguna’s last regular season home game will be Oct. 21 against undefeated Westminster (7-0) with the league title on the line. The newly re-tooled Breakers won’t need to show much in this week’s game but should hold nothing back against the undefeated Lions. Since 1935, Laguna has won 15 league titles and made 20 post-season appearances. Westminster leads the all-time series 3-1. Individual and team statistics are posted on Max Preps.

GIRLS GOLF (1-3, 3-7)

Laguna lost to Corona del Mar (2-8, 2-3) 265-224 on Oct. 6 and had their match on 10/11 with Marina suspended due to lightning.

BOYS SAND VOLLEYBALL (2-2)

Oct. 10 at Crean Lutheran (won 6-1)

#1 Jake Mauro/Ryan Halloran lost 17-21, 20-22

#2 Lucas McKibben/Ryan Laughlin won 11-21, 22-20, 15-9

#3 Kai Patchell/Parker Gapp won 21-13, 22-20

#4 Dylan Siriani/Silas Richland won 21-13, 21-7

#5 Ben Rowan/Chase Bryan won 17-21, 21-11, 15-8

4-Man Laughlin/Mauro/Halloran/McKibben won 28-22

Laguna JV’s lost 4-3

GIRLS TENNIS (0-2, 1-11)

Laguna lost the overall tie-breaker on games to Newport Harbor 81/75 after a 9-9 team score in their opening Sunset Surf League match on October 6 at Laguna. Izzy Lobosco did sweep her sets in singles for the hosts. On Oct. 11, Laguna fell to Corona del Mar.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL (15-19, 0-6)

Breakers ended the league season winless dropping two 4-set matches and will miss the playoffs for only the third time in 50 years. On Oct. 6, Laguna lost at league champion Newport Harbor 18-25, 27-25, 21-25, 19-15. Ava Travis had 26 kills, Kyra Zaengle 14 kills, Sara Johnson had three solo blocks and three block assists against the Tars (23-6). Tough defense from Brooklyn Yelland, Dempsey Sadler and Kyra Zaengle just could not pull off the upset.

On Oct. 11, Laguna lost at Los Alamitos (23-14) in another tight match 21-25, 12-25, 25-19, 15-25.

Ava Travis led with 24 kills, Kyra Zaengle with 11 kills and Brooklyn Yelland with 4 aces and 15 digs.

Season statistics can be found on the Max Preps website.

Boys Water Polo (12-7, 0-3)

Laguna failed to hold another lead and lost 15-11 to Huntington Beach (18-4, 2-1) on Oct. 5 at the Los Alamitos pool. Cade Anderton scored seven goals, Sai Bassett added two while the remaining scores came from Coleman Judd and Eli Taub. The second half of league play started on Oct. 12 with #1 Newport Harbor and Laguna will face Los Alamitos next week.

WINTER SPORTS

Basketball, soccer, girls water polo and wrestling all get underway in mid-November. Girls basketball is the first to open at home and will host Rancho Alamitos on Nov. 15.

