Laguna Sports Update: Week of Oct. 4

FALL SPORTS UPDATE

CROSS COUNTY

The league cluster meet was Oct. 2 in Silverado, with the boys competing in the Pacific Hills League with Irvine, Sage Hill and St. Margaret’s while the Girls competed with the same schools plus Rosary. Results next week. For more information, visit lbxc.org for girls team info and lagunabeachcrosscountry.com for boys.

FLAG FOOTBALL (5-8, 3-6)

Laguna lost a pair of league contests recently, dropping a 27-0 game to Northwood on Sept. 25 at Guyer Field.

On Sept. 30, they dropped the rematch with Sage Hill 25-6 at the Lighting’s field. Kayleigh Thomas had six receptions for 77 yards and the lone Laguna score.

FOOTBALL (5-0)

League play opens this Friday night, Oct. 4, against Northwood (5-0) at the Irvine HS Stadium in the first of five contests in the new Foxtrot League. Breakers are 213-235-12 over the previous 89 league races with 17 titles, including the past three seasons. Breakers are #59 in the Southern Section poll out of 373 schools this week.

The teams with losses played a challenging schedule, so their records are deceptive. The next five weeks will be a fascinating time in Laguna’s football history.

See the Cal Preps website for ratings, schedules, scores, etc. at calpreps.com. Game video highlights are posted on Max Preps at maxpreps.com/ca.

GIRLS GOLF (2-8, 0-5)

Laguna Beach girls varsity golf lost another pair of league contests, losing to Irvine 219-198 on Oct. 1 at Ben Browns, par 32. Mannat Virk from Irvine earned match medalist honors with a two under-par score of 30, while the low score for Laguna was posted by Spencer Anderson with a 40. Additional scores for the Breakers include Glory Belland, 42; Alani Sciacca, 43; Sophia Carr, 45; Morgan Hofknecht, 49; and Olivia Vermilya, 55.

Previously, on Sept. 26, faced University also at Ben Browns with the Trojans (4-0, 5-2) prevailing 177 – 235. Gabby Gu from the University earned match medalist honors with an even-par score of 32, and the low score for Laguna was posted by Spencer Anderson with a 41. Additional scores for the Breakers include Sofia Carr 44, Alani Sciacca 46, Morgan Hofknecht 51, Glory Belland 53 and Sienna Herdman 55.

BOYS SAND VOLLEYBALL (6-2, 2-2)

Newport defeated Laguna 4-3 on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at Main Beach:

Kai Patchell/Dylan Sirianni won 21-19, 9-21, 23-21 Dylan Sweet/Quinn Halloran lost 20-22, 23-21, 10-15 Luke Singer/John Tavey lost 23-25, 17-21 James Vermilya/Nico Lerum won 21-16, 26-24 Perry Ribarich/Ben Goodwin won 21-15, 21-17

Four Man Patchell, Sirianni, Sweet, Halloran lost 26-28

The next match is on Oct. 8 at 3 p.m., versus Pacifica Christian/OC at the Main Beach courts.

GIRLS TENNIS (2-5, 1-1)

Rebecca MacCallum and Rachel Jolley swept their singles sets to lead Laguna to an 11-7 victory over Irvine on Oct. 1 at the local courts. Last Thursday, Sept. 26, they dropped their opening league match to University 13-5, with MacCallum sweeping her sets 6-4, 6-3, 6-2.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL (4-22, 2-3)

Breakers stayed alive in Pacific Coast League play with a comeback 15-25, 20-25, 25-16, 25-19, 15-11 win over # 99 Northwood (2-3, 17-8) at Dugger Gym. The victory and comeback was a team effort, with Layla Kollock recording a season-high 19 kills and 21 digs in the match. Hollie Hooper had 15 kills with 17 digs and three service aces. Also contributing was Jordan Flynn with four aces, Baylie Binas and Sadie Holmes, each with four blocks and Sienna Utge and Mimi Spangler with 19 assists.

The Breakers stumbled this past Tuesday, losing at #46 Rosary 23-25, 18-25, 25-21, 7-25. Layla Kollock led the Breakers with nine kills, while Sadie Holmes had five kills and four blocks. Sienna Lee recorded four service aces.

Laguna faced #280 Irvine this past Thursday, and next week, the SSCIF #210 rank Breakers are at #218 Foothill on Monday, Oct. 7 and at #88 St. Margarets. The regular season ends on Oct. 15 at Northwood. Should Northwood beat Laguna in that meeting, the Breakers would face the Timberwolves in a playoff match for a post-season bid. Last year, the Breakers lost to Marina in a similar playoff match.

BOYS WATER POLO (9-9, 2-0)

Laguna opened their league campaign and now realizes they will have a bullseye on them in every league matchup this season. The Breakers are a young team with only two seniors and will face some inspired play this month from their opponents. On Sept. 26, Laguna opened the Pacific Coast League competition with a 14-5 win over Northwood at the local pool. Dylan Williams scored five goals to lead the team. On Saturday, Sept. 28, Sam Skenderian scored eight as Laguna defeated El Toro 19-1 in a non-league contest, with seven other Breaker players scoring in the lopsided affair. This past Tuesday, Laguna held off Sage Hill 11-10 in overtime at the loser’s pool. Dylan Williams had five goals in this game against the pesky Lightning (9-5, 1-1).

Scoring leaders after 18 games: 63 – Dylan Willams, 41 – Max Sauers, 25 – Gavin Goode, 25 – Sam Skenderian, 15 – Dane Seybold, 14 – Lucas Rose, 10 – Zach Hornstein.

Have a note on Laguna high school sports? Email Frank at frank@twometer.net. Looking for 2024-25 High School schedules and scores? Check Laguna Beach High School on the Max Preps website or the schedules tab on the athletics website at lbhs.lbusd.org/athletics/schedules. To get scores on the school site – select the sport and level, click year and move the “show older events” toggle under the 2024-25 year.