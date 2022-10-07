Laguna Sports Update week of Oct. 7

CROSS COUNTRY

Upcoming Varsity meets: Oct. 7-8 at Clovis, Friday, Oct. 14 – Orange County Championships, Saturday, Oct. 29 – Sunset Wave League Meet. Rankings: Girls CXC is still #10 this week in the SSCIF D-4 polls. For more information, see www.lbxc.org for the girls and www.lagunabeachcrosscountry.com for the boys’ squad.

FOOTBALL (4-3)

Jackson Kollock era Opens with Jaguar Rout

Sophomore transfer Jackson Kollock helped Laguna celebrate the 66th Homecoming game by throwing five touchdown passes and running for a score as the Breakers easily defeated Segerstrom (1-6) 41-22 last Friday night at Guyer Field.

The Breakers opened the contest with Jeremy Kantor returning the kick-off 19 yards, followed by Jackson Kollock finding another Jackson – Jackson Rodriguez deep in the Jag backfield for a 59-yard scoring play.

The Jags turned the ball over on downs after six plays, but the Breakers fumbled their next possession on the Segerstrom 4-yard line.

After a short Segerstrom punt, Kollock completed two passes and ran the ball in for the second score. Marcus Heins ended the Jag’s next possession, blocking their punt attempt, then recovering the loose ball at the Segerstrom 11-yard line. In one play, Kollock made an athletic toss as he was being forced out of bounds and found Aidan Mulkay in the endzone for the third score in the initial period.

The Breakers scored on their first two possessions of the second quarter but ran the clock out on their third possession to end the first half up 34-0.

Laguna freely substituted in the second half.

Game # 7 vs. Segerstrom – Individual Statistics

Rushing: Rogers 7-101, Kanter 2-2, Rasmussen 2-2, Golden 3-7, Mendelovich 4-11, Kollock 3-23, Team 2-(28)

Passing: Kollock 23-18-0 263 yards 5 TDs, Das 3-1-0 17 yards

Receiving: Swanson 4-53, Rodriguez 2-65, Rogers 3-34, Freeman 2-40, Kanter 1-10, Mulkay 2-24, Vellmure 2-13, Tyus 1-8, Donaldson 2-33

Kick-off Returns: Kanter 1-19, Freeman 2-54

Punt Return: Heins 1-23

Blocked Punt: Heins

Fumble Recovery: Heins

The overflow crowd witnessed Jeremy Kanter crowned as the 20th Homecoming King and Lily Gabora, the 66th all-time Homecoming Queen.

Up next: Breakers are off this weekend and return to action on Friday, Oct. 14, against Godinez in the Pac 4 League opener. The Grizzlies are ranked #356 out of 372 SSCIF schools playing 11-man football, and Laguna will be favored in the contest scheduled at Valley High School near the Godinez campus. Laguna’s last regular season home game will be Friday, Oct. 21, against undefeated Westminster (6-0), with the league title on the line.

GIRLS GOLF (1-2, 3-6)

The Breakers lost a Wave League match to Marina 219-181 on Sept. 29 at Ben Browns Golf Course. The team was back in action on Oct. 6 at Corona del Mar and Marina on Oct. 11. They will finish the season on Oct. 13 with Corona del Mar. The individual league finals are Oct. 18 and 20.

BOYS SAND VOLLEYBALL (1-2)

Breakers returned to action on Oct. 5 with Crean and will host Santa Margarita on Oct. 12 at 3 p.m. at Main Beach.

GIRLS TENNIS (0-0, 1-9)

Laguna narrowly lost at Marina 11-7 on Sept. 29 and dropped a 17-1 match on Oct. 4 to Fountain Valley on the local courts. Izzy Lobosco won the lone set for the Breakers against the Barons. League play began Oct. 6 with Newport Harbor.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL (15-17, 0-4)

The Breakers defeated Corona del Mar 24-26, 25-15, 25-23, 25-22 last Thursday, Sept. 29 at Dugger Gym as the team set a rally era (since 2003) match record with 24 block assists and three solo blocks to stop the Sea Queens (18-15). Sarah Johnson and Sadie Holmes led the blocking parade while Eva Travis recorded 27 kills, Kyra Zaengle 20 to lead the kill attack.

On Tuesday, Breakers fell to the OC #2 Huntington Beach Oilers 25-21, 26-24, 25-15, as they let leads slip away in the first two sets. Eva Travis had 15 kills, Kyra Zaengle had 10, while Brooklyn Yelland recorded 12 digs. Meg Gardner and Sarah Johnson each had two service aces, while Katie Halvorson led the net with a solo block and three block assists.

Season statistics can be found on the Max Preps website.

Boys Water Polo (12-6, 0-2)

Los Alamitos rallies past Laguna 8-7 in Surf League Play

Breakers battled the Griffins (9-5, 1-1) in a Surf League contest on Sept. 28 at Griffin’s pool, coming back from a 4-1 first-quarter deficit to a 4-4 halftime time tie. In the second half, two goals by Diego Audebert erased an early 5-4 Los Alamitos advantage taking a Laguna lead into the final period. Brady Bumgardner scored in the first minute of the fourth period and Laguna held the advantage until nearly the final minute of the contest.

Do you have a note on a former Breaker athlete? Please submit to Frank Aronoff at [email protected].

Looking for the 2022-23 schedules and scores?

Football, girls volleyball, and water polo scores and rosters can be found on the Max Preps website.