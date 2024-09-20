Laguna to undergo major road resurfacing projects

The city of Laguna Beach has started reconstruction and resurfacing projects aimed at significantly improving area roadways. Several streets are currently undergoing pavement upgrades, including Park Avenue (Coast Highway to Wendt Terrace), Thalia Street (Coast Highway to Temple Hills Drive), and Glenneyre Street (Forest Avenue to Thalia Street). The city anticipates the resurfacing projects will be finished by the end of the month.

Upcoming City Projects

El Toro Road, from Laguna Canyon Road to the easterly city limits, was last resurfaced in 2013, and the Diamond/Crestview neighborhood in 2008. The city council will review a construction contract for these projects at its next meeting on Sept. 24. If approved, work is anticipated to begin in October and be finished by December 2024.

Major Caltrans Coast Highway Resurfacing Project

A major focus of current resurfacing efforts is a segment of Coast Highway between Ledroit Street and Ruby Street, which Caltrans owns and manages.

This stretch of road, last resurfaced in 1999, is scheduled for a significant road reconstruction project now that the majority of sidewalk and Americans with Disability Act improvements are complete. The Caltrans work is set to happen from Oct. 7 to Oct. 22. Most of the work will be at night and may cause noise nearby. This upgrade will address long-standing wear and tear, significantly improving driving conditions and safety along this essential corridor.

“The resurfacing of Coast Highway between Ledroit and Ruby Streets is a major undertaking that will greatly benefit our community,” Public Works and Utilities Director Mark McAvoy stated in a city release. “We are working closely with Caltrans to ensure the project progresses smoothly and minimizes disruptions, including minimizing nighttime noise to the extent possible.”

Additionally, Coast Highway (between Ruby Street and Seventh Avenue), which has not been resurfaced since before 1999, is planned for a major reconstruction in the fall of 2025. This reconstruction will occur after 2024-25’s current efforts to improve sidewalks and make the area more ADA accessible.

“These road improvements are vital for enhancing the safety and comfort of our community,” said Laguna Beach Mayor Sue Kempf in the release. “Our commitment to maintaining and upgrading our roadways reflects our dedication to providing the best possible experience for residents and visitors. We ask for your patience as we complete this work and will get it done as quickly as possible.”

Visit cityoflagunabeach.gov or contact the public works department for more information on these projects and timelines.