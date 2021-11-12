Laguna United Methodist family-friendly event returns with gratitude theme

Messy Church will be in session on Nov. 14 from 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Laguna Beach United Methodist Church, 21632 Wesley Dr. Families can expect creative crafts, stories, play, and a communal meal.

All are invited to join the intergenerational, interactive spiritual exploration.

“We will create welcoming place cards and centerpieces and take a sensory walk through the textures and scents of autumn,” says Barbara Crowley, the leader of Messy Church at LBUMC. “We’ll also ponder a Bible story of gratitude.”

A $5 donation per family is requested but not required. RSVP to [email protected] For more information visit lbumc.org/ministries.