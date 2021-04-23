Laguna United Methodist’s Messy Church melds Easter and Earth Day

Messy Church will celebrate the connections between Easter and Earth Day at 4 p.m. on April 25 on the patio of Laguna Beach United Methodist Church, 21632 Wesley Dr.

Everyone in the community is invited to attend the intergenerational, family-friendly, spiritual exploration. This month’s Easter Messy Church coincides with International Earth Day.

“The fourth Sunday of Easter celebrates rebirth and renewal thus we’re using the theme, “Magic and Miracles—Tending our Garden. Our activities will examine everyday miracles of nature’s growth and rebirth tying it into the Christian commitment to being caretakers of the earth,” event coordinator Barbara Crowley said in a press release.

COVID-19 guidelines continue to be followed. Masks must be worn, household groups will be distanced from each other and an RSVP is required. To register, email Crowley at [email protected] by 2 p.m. on Sunday.