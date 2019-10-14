Laguna’s Annual AlertOC Test to Take Place This Week

Share this:

Often disasters occur rapidly, forcing evacuations and road closures to neighborhoods. AlertOC, Orange County’s mass notification system, is a critical link for residents to immediately learn of any required actions, such as evacuating their homes during an imminent fire.

On Thursday, Oct. 17, at 9 a.m., Laguna Beach residents will receive a call to test the system. The drill will replicate a large-scale, multi-jurisdictional emergency requiring thousands of phone numbers to be called simultaneously across Orange County’s entire region. This is the seventh annual regional test of the system and will include 14 participating cities.

Residents can do their part to prepare for emergencies by registering for AlertOC. For more information or to register alternate phone numbers or email addresses, visit AlertOC.com.

Residents can also register with the city’s community alert system, Nixle. This system is used to send general community information such as road closures, community events, and other community-wide information. Text 92651 to 888-777 to register.