Laguna’s Eadweard R. York full-length feature Yaruki on Amazon Prime

A sample of the photography collection “Tokyo Ballet in The Train Station – Movement of the People” by Eadward R. York of Laguna Beach. Courtesy of yarukifilm.com

Chaoticzoohaus Films and Producer/Director Eadweard R. York, a Laguna Beach resident with a photography gallery on Forest Avenue, has announced the U.S. and U.K. Amazon Prime Video release of his full-length feature film Yaruki, which was filmed entirely in Japan.  Starring York, as well as Masahiro Ogawa, Ayaka Nakano, Kyoko Takano, Keiko Yokota, Ayumi Kawata, and Kumi Nakayama, the film takes a visually compelling journey into the streets of Tokyo, Yokohama, Osaka, Kyoto, Kobe, Kamakura, Hikone, Kawagoe, with visits to neighborhoods like Shimokitazawa and Golden Gai through the eyes of the legendary and infamous photographer.

