Laguna’s Literary Laureates Continue to Host Events

Share this:

The literary laureates have announced two writing workshops open to all in November. The Nuts and Bolts of Novel Writing will be taught by Suzanne Readfearn on Friday, Nov. 16, from 9 a.m. to noon, and Writing for Television or Movies with Aric Avelino will be held on Friday, Nov. 30, from 1-3:30 p.m. Each workshop is $30, register at: secure.rec1.com/CA/city-of-laguna-beach/catalog.

The Third Street Writerswill host a flash fiction event at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 8 at Slice Pizza & Beer, 477 Forest Ave. with a gathering of the authors and audience. There will be several featured literary pizza and beer specials, including an Ernest Hemingway pizza (for carnivores) and a Jane Austen (for romantics). At 8 p.m. the event will continue at the LCAD Gallery, 374 Ocean Ave. where selected authors will read their original “Slice of Life” stories. The public is welcome.

Local Author Elaine Barnard Celebrates New Book

A celebration and signing of a collection of stories about Asia, “Emperor of Nuts: Intersections Across Cultures,” by local author Elaine Barnard, will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 10 at the Laguna Beach Library, 363 Glennyre Street. All are invited.

Dr. Jenny Grant RankinEncourages Experts to Share Their Knowledge

“Sharing Your Education Expertise with the World: Make Research Resonate and Widen Your Impact” by local author Dr. Jenny Grant Rankin was recently published by Routledge/Taylor & Francis.

Rankin said the book was inspired by courses she teaches each year at the University of Cambridge on how to best communicate research findings, a course she teaches each year at the American Educational Research Association, by what she has learned from passionately sharing her own research findings, and what she learned as a K-12 educator.

=

Laguna Local Debuts ‘Breaking Blame’

David Schroeder, 77, of Laguna Beach, recently announced the publication and sale of his first book. Schroeder is a medical doctor who practiced for his entire career in an office adjacent to Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo. He has lived in the same house in the village for over 40 years.

After receiving his MD degree and his license to practice medicine, Schroeder specialized in psychiatry.

“Remarkable experiences early in my career taught me to let patients be my guide in efforts to alleviate their distress,” Schroeder said. “In ‘Breaking Blame,’ I applied that guidance to the ordinary conflicts of everyday life with humor that is at times sarcastic, even salacious, but always with serious purpose.”

His website www.breakingblame.com provides more extensive information about the book, which is available on that site and wherever books are sold. It is in stock locally at the Soul Project and Vertigo Home and in West Hollywood at Book Soup.

Local Author Elaine Barnard Celebrates New Book

A celebration and signing of a collection of stories about Asia, “Emperor of Nuts: Intersections Across Cultures,” by local author Elaine Barnard, will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 10 at the Laguna Beach Library, 363 Glennyre Street. All are invited.

Dr. Jenny Grant RankinEncourages Experts to Share Their Knowledge

“Sharing Your Education Expertise with the World: Make Research Resonate and Widen Your Impact” by local author Dr. Jenny Grant Rankin was recently published by Routledge/Taylor & Francis.

Rankin said the book was inspired by courses she teaches each year at the University of Cambridge on how to best communicate research findings, a course she teaches each year at the American Educational Research Association, by what she has learned from passionately sharing her own research findings, and what she learned as a K-12 educator.

Laguna Local Debuts ‘Breaking Blame’

David Schroeder, 77, of Laguna Beach, recently announced the publication and sale of his first book. Schroeder is a medical doctor who practiced for his entire career in an office adjacent to Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo. He has lived in the same house in the village for over 40 years.

After receiving his MD degree and his license to practice medicine, Schroeder specialized in psychiatry.

“Remarkable experiences early in my career taught me to let patients be my guide in efforts to alleviate their distress,” Schroeder said. “In ‘Breaking Blame,’ I applied that guidance to the ordinary conflicts of everyday life with humor that is at times sarcastic, even salacious, but always with serious purpose.”

His website www.breakingblame.com provides more extensive information about the book, which is available on that site and wherever books are sold. It is in stock locally at the Soul Project and Vertigo Home and in West Hollywood at Book Soup.

The public is invited to a launch party and book signing at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 18 at 1150 Temple Terrace.