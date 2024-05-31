Laguna’s new marine safety vessel christened in Newport Beach

Local and state dignitaries and members of the public converged on Marina Park in Newport Beach last Friday, May 24, to watch the christening of the new marine safety vessel, “Wave Watch.”

This 33-foot Crystaliner vessel, designed to improve Laguna Beach Marine Safety emergency response capabilities along the city’s 7.5 miles of beach, was officially dedicated in a ceremony that drew local officials, residents and representatives from state offices.

Crafted by Crystaliner, Wave Watch is engineered to tolerate various ocean conditions, securing efficient and effective rescue operations, and is equipped with advanced communication systems, including a Lifeguard 800-megahertz radio and a Ship-to-Ship VHF radio, allowing for seamless coordination during emergencies. Wave Watch provides a stable platform for immediate emergency medical care and includes ample storage for life-saving equipment.

Acting Marine Safety Chief Kai Bond opened Friday’s christening ceremony, expressing gratitude for the vessel’s impact on local emergency response.

“Wave Watch enhances our emergency response infrastructure, improving the efficiency and effectiveness of our on-water operations,” Bond said. “This vessel represents a significant upgrade in our capabilities, and we are excited to see the positive impact it will have on our community’s safety.”

The acquisition of Wave Watch was made possible through the transfer of surplus property from California State Parks Lifeguards, with operational and conversion funding donated by Laguna Beach residents Mark Porterfield and Steve Chadima. This new addition to the Marine Safety fleet will be crewed by a boat operator and a lifeguard, trained to respond to rescues, perform medical aids, and serve as deckhands.

Mayor Sue Kempf underscored the vessel’s value in reinstating Laguna Beach’s Rescue Vessel Program, which has been dormant since the 1990s.

“Wave Watch bridges a critical seven-and-a-half-mile gap in our offshore response capabilities, ensuring we can provide more efficient and effective emergency operations on the water,” Kempf said. “This vessel is a testament to our commitment to the safety and well-being of our residents and visitors. We are incredibly fortunate to have such strong community support that makes advancements like this possible.”

Mayor Pro Tem Alex Rounaghi, Councilmembers Mark Orgill and Bob Whalen and Newport Beach City Manager Grace Leung were recognized for their support of the project. Representatives from Congresswoman Katie Porter’s Office and Assemblywoman Diane Dixon’s Office were also in attendance, and presented certificates to commemorate the occasion. The ceremony ended with Kempf ceremoniously breaking a bottle of champagne on the bow of Wave Watch, officially christening the vessel as a new beacon of safety for the community.

Wave Watch will begin patrolling the beaches at the start of summer, with the Marine Safety Team ready to deploy its state-of-the-art features to ensure the safety of beachgoers and the community at large.

“Our team has been training diligently, and we are prepared to use Wave Watch to its full potential to keep our waters safe,” Bond said.