Lagunatics Returning to No Square Stage

No Square Theatre’s annual parody show, “Lagunatics Remaskered”, will be showcased at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 17 through Dec. 19.

This year’s show takes aim at pickleball, infrastructure, global warming, and a partridge in a pear tree.

“As usual, all topics are fair game and no one is spared in the pursuit of fun and a good laugh,” No Square Theater’s artistic director Bree Burgess Rosen said in a press release.

Lagunatics has survived the pandemic to cautiously reunite for a part-live, part-online show. In-person performances are at No Square Theatre at 384 Legion Street. Guests are invited to get there early to enjoy the specialty cocktails.

Wear a mask and bring your proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Seating is extremely limited and tickets must be purchased at nosquare.org. The recorded show will be viewable on the website at 8 p.m. on Dec. 26 and Jan. 1.

No Square Theatre is supported by Laguna Beach, local hotels, Yvonne and John Browning, Patrick Quilter, Dorene and Lee Butler Family Foundation, The Laguna Real Estate Charitable Assistance Fund, and Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce.