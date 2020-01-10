LAM Announces California Cool Auction

Share this:

Laguna Art Museum will present its 38th annual California Cool Art Auction featuring works by over 100 California artists. Proceeds from the event will support Laguna Art Museum’s mission of collecting and preserving California art, providing critically acclaimed exhibitions and enhancing art education.

Tickets are $130–$180 and include auction admission, complimentary valet parking, hors d’oeuvres and drinks.

Auction bidding will begin online on Jan. 17. The museum will partner with Artsy for advance bidding, and live bidding on Feb. 1. The Art Auction event will take place from 6–10 p.m. at Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Drive, with the silent auction from 6–8 p.m. The live auction at 8 p.m. will be led by led by Aaron Bastian of Bonham’s with competitive bidding in the room and absentee bids placed from around the world.

LOCA Workshops for Kids Continues

Upcoming art workshops led by Allison Keefe, Reem Khalil and Elizabeth McGhee will take place at Laguna Beach Library, 363 Glenneyre, on Mondays, Jan. 13 and 27, from 3-4 p.m. for kids 8 to 10, and Wednesdays, Jan. 15, 22 and 29, from 3-4 p.m. for kids 5 to 7.

“We start by reading a book, and we talk about the illustrations and mediums the illustrators used. Then I show them how to use that medium and create their own art works,” McGhee said. Past reads have been “Cross County Cat” and “Katy and the Big Snow.”

The workshops are free but advance registration is required. Call 949-497-1733 or visit OCPL.org and scroll to Libraries, Laguna Beach.

A Valentine Concert for the Comically Uncoupled

No Square Theatre director Bree Burgess Rosen and musical director Roxanna Ward are seeking strong adult singers to audition for ‘Songs for the Dumped’ to be performed Friday and Saturday, Feb. 14 and 15, at 7:30 p.m.

Contact [email protected] to schedule an audition, which will be held on Friday, Jan. 10, from 6:30-10 p.m. There will be a limited rehearsal schedule. The concert will include solos, duets, and group numbers set by the directors. Some selections contain profanity but are optional and non-participation will not affect casting decisions.

Bring a completed audition form from nosquare.org and conflict calendar to the one-hour audition. Prepare two minutes of an up-tempo or ballad selection and provide sheet music in the correct key. A capella or accompaniment tracks will not be accepted.

There is no pay. No Square is a non-union, community theater however this is a ‘stand and sing’ concert, not a book show, with no AEA conflict. There may be professionals in the ranks, volunteering alongside the talented amateurs. For additional information on events, auditions, classes, and to purchase tickets, please visit nosquare.org.

Art Workshop, Demo Back by Popular Demand

The CAP Gallery, 260 Ocean Avenue, will host a free demonstration/workshop from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, with artists Lesli Bonanni, Gil Dellinger and Marie Tippets. The pastel artists will discuss and demonstrate how they paint with pastels, and attendees will have a chance to try their hand. Pastel works in the current exhibit “Illuminating Elements” by Mary Aslin, Lesli Bonanni, Gill Dellinger Mike Ishikawa, Margaret Lindsey, Elizabeth Wallace and Marie Tippets are currently on view.

Laguna Beach Live! Announces New Shows

The John Jorgenson Quintet kicks off the Laguna Beach Live! new year with a concert in the style called “Gypsy Jazz”—created by Django Reinhardt and Stéphane Grappelli in 1930s Paris—on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at seven degrees, 891 Laguna Canyon Road. The concert is 6-8 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m. A full bar is available, as is dinner on a pre-sale basis. Tickets are $35 in advance; $55 with dinner; $40 at the door, and can be purchased from lagunabeachlive.org. For more information, call 949-715-9713. Jazz Wednesdays Winter Series starts Feb. 12 with the Grammy Award-winning Peter Erskine Trio.

Sandstone Gallery Opens New Exhibits

“Vestiges,” non-objective mixed media paintings on canvas by Dominique McKenzie, and “Imagined Places,” mixed media abstract landscape paintings on canvas by Lynn Welker, will be on exhibit at Sandstone Gallery, 384 N. Coast Highway through Feb. 3. Other exhibiting artists are Aimee Bonham, RoseMarie Davio, Ann Kim, Sunny Kim, Anne Moore and Jong Ro.

Pacific Symphony to Celebrate Lunar New Year

Pacific Symphony Concertmaster Dennis Kim, jinghu player Shunxiang Zhang, the Yaya Dance Academy, the Pacific Chorale, tenor Nicholas Preston, soprano Ding Ping, Guan Bo, 10 year-old vocalist Jack Zhang, Emma He on the bamboo flute, and the American Feel Young Chorus join the Pacific Symphony for its annual Lunar New Year concert on Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. Ronald Banks will emcee the evening. With music director Carl St. Clair leading the orchestra, the evening’s visual and aural spectacle is sure to properly celebrate the Year of the Rat. Tickets start at $28. Doors open at 7 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 714-755-5799 or visit www.PacificSymphony.org.

Playhouse Offers Up a Rockin’ New Decade

Five new shows are opening at the Laguna Playhouse this month. From Jan. 9-12, One of These Nights will take the audience on a journey through the Eagles’ extraordinary catalog featuring hits like “Hotel California,” “Desperado,” “Lyin’ Eyes,” “Life In The Fast Lane,” “Take It Easy,” “Already Gone,” and “One Of These Nights.”

SURFIN’—The Music of The Beach Boys, hosted by KRTH101 radio personality Brian Beirne (Mr. Rock N’ Roll), will open Jan. 23 and runs through Jan. 26. The show is a faithful recreation of what it would have been like to see The Beach Boys live in concert in their prime.

The music of Johnny Cash is presented in Folsom Prison Live from Jan. 29 through Feb. 1. In 1968, Johnny Cash walked on stage at Folsom State Prison and for the first time ever uttered his immortal words “Hello, I’m Johnny Cash.” This tribute will bring this album in its entirety cover to cover, plus include the greatest hits from throughout his career.

Cookie Watkins brings more than a celebrity impersonation on Feb. 6-9 in Tina Live: A Tribute to Tina Turner. Watkins allows the audience to savor the saucy effects of Tina’s “Higher” before a seamless transition to the throaty “Better Be Good to Me” followed by “What’s Love Got To Do With It?” and “Proud Mary.”

Finally on Feb. 13, Direct From Las Vegas opens to bring back the glory of 1960s Las Vegas when, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. teamed up to play and perform together. Get serenaded by Sinatra faves like “Come Fly With Me’” and “My Way,” Dino’s great songs like “Volare” and “Everybody Loves Somebody” and Sammy Davis, Jr. singing “Mr. Bojangles” and “The Candy Man.”

All performances will take place at Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road.

Show times and tickets ($50-$65) are available online at lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling 949-497-2787.