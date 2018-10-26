LAM Receives Helen Modjeska Cultural Legacy Award

Share this:

Laguna Art Museum was honored by Arts Orange County with the Helena Modjeska Cultural Legacy Award in recognition of the museum’s 100-year legacy and lifetime contributions as Orange County’s oldest arts institution.

“We’re especially delighted to receive this award named for the great Helena Modjeska. Many of the Laguna Beach artists of a hundred years ago followed the same path as Modjeska – from Europe to the United States and ultimately Orange County, where the arts community has been an international one in which immigrants like Modjeska have played essential roles. The Modjeska award is not only relevant to Laguna Art Museum, but also timely as the museum is soon presenting the first-ever exhibition of Helena Modjeska’s work as a visual artist,” said museum director, Malcolm Warner. The Helena Modjeska Cultural Legacy Award is named for the Polish actress who is best known for her performances in the plays of Shakespeare and who is the namesake for what is now Modjeska Canyon in Orange County. Along with art collectors and philanthropists Mark and Janet Hilbert, artist Carol Saindon, and South Coast Repertory Managing Director Paula Tomei, Laguna Art Museum received the award during the 19th annual OC Arts Awards, hosted by the county’s non-profit arts agency, Arts Orange County.The exhibit “Titi, Nunu, and Klembolo:Helena Modjeska’s Fairy Tale Book,” will open on March 3 at LAM.

Winners of Plein Air Painting Contest Announced

Local artist Gil Dellinger received the American Art Collector Magazine Award for his painting “Steps to the Sea Rockledge” at the 20th annual Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational which took place the second week in October with 50 invited artists painting throughout town.

The Invitational celebrates the tradition of plein air painting and carries on the landscape-painting legacy that established Laguna Beach as an art colony more than 100 years ago.

The Collectors Gala on Saturday, Oct. 13 at LPAPA’s new Festival of Arts home hosted a sell-out crowd anxious to see the nearly 500 original California paintings created over the course of the week. The Gala attracts fine art collectors from around the country who wish to be the first to view and have the opportunity to purchase the paintings.

At the Gala, LPAPA’s founding members Laguna locals, Jacobus Baas and Cynthia Britain along with Saim Caglayan andJohn Cosby, were recognized with the 2018 Lifetime Achievement Awards for their body of work and the contributions they have made to LPAPA since its founding.

Over $40,000 in cash and prizes was awarded to the artists, with the top prize, the highly coveted $10,000 Best in Show going to Rhode Island artist Cindy Baronfor her painting “Transitions” which also received The Irvine Museum Collection at the UCI Institute & Museum of California Art Award.

Festival Exhibitor Application Deadline Oct. 31

The deadline to apply for the 2018 Festival of Arts Fine Art Show is quickly approaching. The Festival of Arts is a prestigious, highly competitive, regional juried fine art show featuring original artwork by Orange County’s finest artists. The 2019 show will run July 5–Aug. 31. Artists who would like to apply for the 2019 fine art show should submit three digital images per media and a completed application form to the Festival of Arts by Oct. 31 by 4 p.m. Applicants must apply online through the Festival’s website, www.foapom.com/apply. For more information, call 949-464-4234.

Artists applying to the Festival of Arts must be able to show that they have resided in Orange County for at least one year prior to Oct. 31. Jurying fees are $50 per medium submitted.

The jurors will score the submitted artwork based on quality, intention and content; excellence of craftsmanship; facility with media; excellence in the use of design elements; and professional presentation.