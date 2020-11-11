Las Brisas tents will come down, wildfire defense reforms advance to city council

Share this:

By Bradley Zint, Special to the Independent

The Planning Commission ruled Nov. 4 that Las Brisas needs to immediately remove some temporary tents that have been making up for lost indoor dining space due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The tents have been up for months on the Cliff Drive restaurant’s parking lot, but have reportedly been an eyesore for some condominium neighbors across the street. The residents alleged that the interim big tops were obstructing their ocean views and creating both a financially precarious and depressing situation.

Las Brisas had requested to keep its tents up through Sept. 30, 2021, as part of a 4,800-square-foot dining area containing 42 tables and 114 seats. Within that, the tents provided 3,200 square feet of space. They also complemented Las Brisas’ already existing outdoor patio area of umbrellas and tables.

The tents were recently reconfigured to provide less obstructed Pacific views for the neighbors, but based on their testimony to commissioners Wednesday, that was not enough.

Jim Caras spoke on behalf of the 280 Cliff Drive homeowners association. He called the tents — which he claimed are generally only occupied on weekends — a “seven-day-a-week loss” for his building.

Caras said some owners, including himself, have been unable to sell their units because of the obstructed ocean view. Others have been unable to find new tenants, or had to give rental discounts to existing tenants.

“We paid premium real estate prices for that view,” Caras said.

Christina Brown, who lives in another affected building, said the new tent configuration was better than before. But she expressed worry over the longevity of Las Brisas’ request.

City officials have been working with Las Brisas since July on the issue, when the restaurant first erected one tent. Neighbors quickly complained and contacted the city.

Despite the qualms, Las Brisas was permitted to keep its setup while its request was reviewed by planners and the Fire Department.

One solution city staffers proposed was an alternative tent with a clear roof and walls.

Ned Algeo, chief financial officer of Xperience Restaurant Group, which owns Las Brisas, rejected the proposal. Such a tent, he claimed, would create a greenhouse effect inside and be uncomfortable.

Algeo noted that Las Brisas and its employees have been struggling since the pandemic hit in March. The institution suffered “historic losses” between March and May, when it could only offer takeout, he said. It has since regained some indoor seating alongside its expanded outdoor setup, but is operating on thin profit margins.

Still, Algeo added, “We are reacting the best we can to a very fluid situation … we didn’t want to have to move into our parking lot to survive.”

Algeo promised to remove the tents soon, and offered to meet on a regular basis with affected neighbors.

He admitted mistakes were made, “But we have also done everything in our power to listen to the issues at hand.”

The commissioners were in agreement that the tents were just plain bad. Some also expressed disappointment that the restaurant’s management didn’t contact City Hall before the tent went up.

“It’s surprising and disappointing that any business would move ahead with this type of change without any consultation from the city first,” Commissioner Ken Sadler said. “It’s hard to believe and think it would go unnoticed.”

Las Brisas was ordered to dismantle the tents within a week, but the commission said it could replace them with more tables and umbrellas, which they considered less obtrusive.

The agreement is expected to last through April, when temporary COVID-19 measures meant to aid Laguna’s restaurants expire. The City Council may extend those next year, however, depending on the business climate and conditions of the pandemic.

Wildfire Fuel Modification Reforms Sent to City Council

In other action, the Planning Commission voted to recommend to the City Council an ordinance regarding fuel modification standards, which help protect properties against spreading wildfires

The ordinance seeks to make fuel modification requests move faster through City Hall by allowing the community development director to evaluate landscape design and the fire marshal to examine fuel modification regulations.

The changes would create exemptions for projects—particularly new developments and major remodels to existing buildings—so they don’t have to pass through the Design Review Board. They also would allow homeowners to remove dry vegetation from their properties.

The proposed ordinance would also extend to most of Laguna Beach within a very high fire hazard area and therefore subject to the ordinance. The Fire Department worked on the law alongside the Emergency Disaster Preparedness Committee.

Fire Marshal James Brown said the ordinance transforms the process into something simpler, quicker and less costly.

Fire Chief Mike Garcia denied critics’ claims that the ordinance was “haphazard” and designed to remove Laguna’s beautiful local vegetation.

Garcia noted that it aligns the city’s fire safety goals with the state’s.

“It’s something where we can make a difference and we can help better protect our community,” he said.

Garcia also noted that a 100-foot wide fuel break around Laguna that’s intended to slow the spread of fire is two-thirds complete. Once done, it will create a defensive barrier.

Commissioner Jorg Dubin stressed the ordinance’s importance in boosting fire safety, which is more important than preservation of some plant life.

“If we lose the town,” he said, “saving some vegetation isn’t really going to mean a whole lot.”

