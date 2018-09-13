Last Call: ‘Two’s a Crowd’ Closes this Weekend

Share this:

This is the last weekend theatre lovers will be able to catch Laguna locals Martin Bergman and Rita Rudner in their well-received new musical “Two’s A Crowd” at the Laguna Playhouse. The show’s run concludes on Sunday, Sept. 16, before it heads on tour.

With music and lyrics by Laguna’s own Jason Feddy, the un-romantic comedy stars Rudner and Davis Gaines. It is directed by Bergman.

“Two’s A Crowd” is Bergman and Rudner’s third new show and first musical at the Laguna Playhouse. Forced together by a computer error, freewheeling Tom (Gaines) and uptight Wendy (Rudner) do their best to ruin each other’s vacations. Will they get to know each other well enough to reveal the real reasons behind their travel? Will they agree on sleeping arrangemen

“We find the Laguna audience to be really supportive, and we wanted to start this show here before taking it on tour and hopefully ending up in New York,” said Bergman. “The feedback we’ll get from the Playhouse audiences will be immensely helpful, and we hope the people who come and see the show will know and enjoy their role in being involved in something at its very inception.”

Tickets range from $75-$120 and can be purchased at www.lagunaplayhouse.comor by calling 949-497- 2787. The Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road.

Karbombz! Live Event Coming to Museum

On Sunday, Sept. 16, renowned Los Angeles artist Kenny Scharf will give a 2018 Polaris GEM e4 the “KARBOMBZ!” treatment, live and in person from 4-7 p.m. in the parking lot across Cliff Drive from Laguna Art Museum.

Admission is free, and live music and entertainment will be provided by KX 93.5. Craft beer will also be available from the Laguna Beach Beer Company.

Guests will also have the opportunity to enter a raffle for the chance to win the custom painted “Art Cart” by Scharf—a $17,000 value. Raffle tickets are $100 each.

For more information, visit lagunaartmuseum.org/events/karbombz.

Playhouse Presents Songs of Protest and Passion

“I Dig Rock and Roll Music,” a theatrical concert featuring favorites like, “A Hard Day’s Night,” “Sittin’ on the Dock of the Bay,” “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” and “These Boots Were Made for Walkin,’”comes to the Laguna Playhouse on Sept. 19 with performances through Sept. 23.

Ann Wareham, artistic director of the Playhouse, refers to the show as a “sequel” of sorts to “Lonesome Traveler,” also produced by James O’Neil. Co-conceived by O’Neil, George Grove and Dan Wheetman, with musical arrangements by Grove and musical direction by Trevor Wheetman, this concert features songs of protest and passion. The cast will feature Caitlin Ary, Sylvie Davidson, Brendan Willing James, Chris Lash, Matt Tucci and Trevor Wheetman.

Performances are Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with an added Saturday matinee at 2 p.m. and a Sunday matinee at 1 p.m.

Tickets ($45-$60) can be purchased online at lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling 949-497-2787. Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road.

No Square Presents A Night of Comedy

Lynn Epstein, a Laguna speech pathologist, standup comic and app creator, will present “Hilarious,” an evening of laugh-filled entertainment at No Square Theatre, on Saturday, Sept. 22, at 7:30 p.m.

Lagunatics fans will recognize Epstein from past performances in No Square’s annual roast of all things Laguna. Tickets, $25, are available at nosquare.org. The evening’s entertainment is intended for adults only.

No Square Theatre is located at 384 Legion Street.

Jason Arimoto to Perform at Susi Q’s First UkeFest

On Saturday, Sept. 22, Laguna Beach Seniors and U-SPACE are teaming up to present “Jason Arimoto: Blues Ukulele Live” from 4-7 p.m. for an exclusive, all-star workshop, jam-along and interactive concert experience at the Susi Q Senior Center, located at 380 Third Street.

Ukulele enthusiasts of all levels are invited to the premiere of a brand new Susi Q experience. Play the blues on any ukulele with progressive playing techniques for beginners and beyond, and then join the jam in a special interactive concert experience, featuring blues ukulele all-star, Jason Arimoto. The workshop will run from 4-5 p.m. The concert will start at 5:30 p.m. Tickets for both the workshop and concert cost $25. To attend the concert only, tickets are $15.

Originally from Hawaii, Jason Arimoto teaches and performs across the U.S. and internationally, while serving as co-owner of U-SPACE, L.A.’s premiere, full-service ukulele store and community gathering place.

Reservations are required, and limited spots are filling up fast. Register by calling Christine Brewer at 949-715-8105 or email [email protected] Parking is available in the Susi Q’s underground structure.

Calling All Artists Engaging with the Natural World

Gallery Q invites Orange County artists of all ages to submit nature-inspired entries in all mediums including paintings, photography, sculpture, collage, jewelry, mixed media, textiles and ceramics for the Celebrating Our Natural World show from Sept. 24 to Nov. 16 at the Susi Q Center, 380 Third Street

An artists’ reception with beverages and light refreshments will take place on Friday, Oct. 12, from 5-6:30 p.m. Many of the art pieces in the show will be available for sale, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Laguna Beach Seniors. For additional information visit www.susiq.org or contact Bill Atkins, arts director, at [email protected]

The gallery will accept artwork on Wednesday, Sept. 19, from

5-7 p.m. and Thursday, Sept. 20 from 10 a.m. to noon. Entry fees are $25 per piece with an additional entry fee of $5 per piece (limit three.) Scholarships are available to individuals 65+ on a limited income. Visit the Susi Q front desk or download the guideline and application form at susiq.org.

City to Offer Arts Marketing Workshop

On Friday, Oct. 5, the city’s Arts Commission, in partnership with National Arts Marketing Project, will be holding a free arts marketing workshop for artists.

The workshop, “The Art of Relevance,” will be led by Art Marketing Project founder Cindy Sherman. The event is funded by the lodging establishments and city of Laguna Beach.

For information and registration, visit lagunabeachart.eventbrite.com .