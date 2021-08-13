Latin Jazz Syndicate to play Laguna Beach Woman’s Club

Laguna Beach Live! will present The Latin Jazz Syndicate, featuring Bijon Watson on trumpet and Adonis Puentes on vocals, on Sept. 23 at the Woman’s Club, 286 St, Ann’s Dr.

The event runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m without intermission. There will be a cocktail hour prior to the concert with drinks offered by the Wine Gallery. Seating is limited and will be theater style in order to have comfortable social distancing. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door and are available at lagunalive.org or by calling 949-715-9713.