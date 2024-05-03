LB Arts Alliance Announces Artist of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award at Art Stars

By
Clara Beard
-
0
11

The Laguna Beach Arts Alliance awarded its famous “Louies” to a talented group of artists and artistic organizations at its 2024 Art Star Awards at the Festival of Arts grounds on Saturday, April 26.

Judy Baker and Bill Atkins receive the Art Patrons of the Year award for Gallery Q at the Susi Q. Clara Beard/LB Indy

Along with the awards ceremony, guests were treated to entertainment by Laguna JaZz Band, LBHS dancer Eliana Merritt, Laguna Playhouse Youth Group’s Sophia Hope and Marina Strombom and a Pageant of the Masters Living Picture by Mike Tauber.

Casey Parlette wins Artist of the Year. Clara Beard/LB Indy

Artist demonstrations were courtesy of LCAD artist Sofia Ketterer and LBHS senior Sydney Ford.

Laguna artist G. Ray Kerciu accepts the 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award. Clara Beard/LB Indy
The LB Arts Alliance awarded Roxana Ward with a Special Award during the Art Star Awards. Clara Beard/LB Indy
Lagunatics’ Bree Burgess Rosen accepts the Louie for Best Arts Program. Clara Beard/LB Indy

2024 Art Star Award Recipients

Best Arts Program: Lagunatics, accepted by Bree Burgess Rosen

Arts Patron of the Year: Laguna Beach Seniors, accepted by Judy Baker of Susi Q Gallery

Lifetime Achievement Award: G. Ray Kerciu

Artist of the Year: Casey Parlette

Outstanding Arts Collaboration: Pageant of the Monsters, accepted by Pageant of the Masters Director Diane Challis Davy

Special Award: Roxana Ward

 

