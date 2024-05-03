LB Arts Alliance Announces Artist of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award at Art Stars

The Laguna Beach Arts Alliance awarded its famous “Louies” to a talented group of artists and artistic organizations at its 2024 Art Star Awards at the Festival of Arts grounds on Saturday, April 26.

Along with the awards ceremony, guests were treated to entertainment by Laguna JaZz Band, LBHS dancer Eliana Merritt, Laguna Playhouse Youth Group’s Sophia Hope and Marina Strombom and a Pageant of the Masters Living Picture by Mike Tauber.

Artist demonstrations were courtesy of LCAD artist Sofia Ketterer and LBHS senior Sydney Ford.

2024 Art Star Award Recipients

Best Arts Program: Lagunatics, accepted by Bree Burgess Rosen

Arts Patron of the Year: Laguna Beach Seniors, accepted by Judy Baker of Susi Q Gallery

Lifetime Achievement Award: G. Ray Kerciu

Artist of the Year: Casey Parlette

Outstanding Arts Collaboration: Pageant of the Monsters, accepted by Pageant of the Masters Director Diane Challis Davy

Special Award: Roxana Ward