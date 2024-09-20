LBHS and LCAD team up to expand opportunities for student artists

The Laguna Beach Unified School District (LBUSD) has partnered with Laguna College of Art + Design (LCAD) to expand opportunities for high school students interested in art and design.

“This partnership with LCAD formalizes and expands the collaboration we’ve shared over the years, creating new avenues for our students to engage with the rich artistic community in Laguna Beach,” said LBUSD Superintendent Jason Viloria. “Building strong community partnerships like this is essential to enhancing student experiences and ensuring they have access to real-world learning opportunities. We believe that when our schools and local institutions work together, it benefits our students and strengthens the entire community.”

LCAD students and faculty will work with LBHS students through classroom visits, mentorship opportunities and collaborative design projects. Additionally, LBHS students can tour facilities, attend guest speaker sessions and participate in design competitions and industry forums hosted by the college. The partnership will also explore avenues for scholarship support and funding for students pursuing further education at LCAD.

The move will also align the high school’s design curriculum with LCAD’s when possible, ensuring that students are prepared for college-level coursework and beyond. LCAD faculty will collaborate with LBHS educators on design trends and best practices, promoting an ongoing dialog between the two schools.

“This relationship between LCAD and Laguna Beach High School marks a significant milestone in our commitment to strengthening the creative community of Laguna Beach,” LCAD President and CEO Steve Brittan said. “By fostering collaboration between our institutions, we aim to retain and nurture the local talent, ensuring that the artistic tradition of Laguna Beach continues to flourish. This partnership provides a crucial foundation for both high school and college students, paving the way for a vibrant future in art and design.”

The district said it plans to host community events, allowing the public to view the artistic results of this ongoing initiative.