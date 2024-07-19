LBHS Boys Basketball, athletic boosters to host ‘Battle at the Beach’

Laguna Beach High School’s Boys Basketball Team and LBHS Athletic Boosters will host a summer tournament starting this Friday at 9 a.m. at Dugger Gym.

“This is the first boys basketball tournament hosted by Laguna Beach High School since any of us can remember,” said Jimmy Azadian, LBHS Boys Basketball head booster. “We expect a good turnout from the Laguna Beach community to support our student-athletes.”

The tournament, named “Battle at the Beach,” has secured high-profile visiting teams from various high schools in Southern California, including Sage Hill in Newport Beach, Corona Del Mar, San Pedro, El Toro, San Juan Hills, Beckman High School in Tustin, Dana Hills, University High School in Irvine, and Edison High School in Huntington Beach.

Laguna Beach Boys Basketball varsity games will start Friday at 9 a.m. against San Pedro and 1 p.m. against San Juan Hills. On Saturday, the Breakers will play Sage Hill at 10 a.m. and Edison High School at 7 p.m. Finally, the team will take on Corona Del Mar at 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Laguna Beach will play five games in total, spanning the three-day tournament.

“There will be delicious breakfast burritos and lunch taco meals offered each day, along with homemade sweet treats baked up by our team’s parents,” Azadian said. “There will also be a coaches’ commissary to host all teams’ coaches and assistant coaches.”

All games will be held in the Dugger Gym, and the daily entry fee is $10. A discounted 3-day pass is offered for $25. All proceeds from the tournament will support Laguna Beach High School’s Boys Basketball Team, led by head coach Rus Soobzokov.