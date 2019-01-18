LBHS Sports Update

Share this:

Breakers Take Third in Water Polo Tournament

Laguna saw their 19-game win streak snapped as they finished third at the 20th Annual Santa Barbara TOC last weekend in Goleta. The tournament opened on Friday, Jan. 11, with the Breakers meeting #14 Harvard-Westlake for the first time ever in a girls water polo match. The Wolverines struggled as Nicole Struss opened the scoring on the Breakers second possession, and Laguna quickly added two more in less than a minute off shots by Claire Kelly and Tea Poljak. Laguna led 7-1 at the intermission on their way to a 12-4 win.

In the evening game on Friday, Breakers defeated host Dos Pueblos 10-6 behind Molly Renner’s three goals, three assists and two steals. The Chargers tied the game at 3 late in the second period but with 16 seconds remaining, Kelly scored on a power play to give the Breakers the lead for good.

On Saturday morning, the Breakers saw their streak snapped as #3 Foothill did a great job defending the Breakers as very few calls by the Santa Barbara area officiating crew allowed the Knights to control the game. Breakers trailed 2-1 at the intermission and trailed 4-2 until Tea Poljak added a score just after entering the game with less than a minute remaining. Breakers were only three for eighteen in shooting and converted only one of five power play opportunities. Quinn Winter was great in the cage with 11 saves.

That afternoon Laguna bounced back to overcome some one-sided officiating to defeat San Marcos 10-8 in overtime for third. Breakers were assessed 14 penalties including two five-meter penalty shots, while the Royals received only five penalties and one five-meter call. Laguna held a 7-3 lead at intermission but could not stop San Marcos in the second half as they scored five straight goals to take the lead. Breakers finally tied the game at 2:32 in the final period with a goal by Emma Lineback off a Tea Poljak pass, then held off the Royals as Quinn Winter blocked a power play shot for a key save. Breakers had two good shots to win in regulation with a shot by Grace Houlahan, and after a steal by Molly Renner, a miss by Poljak. The two three-minute overtime periods gave both teams chances to score. Breakers finally took control with about 90 seconds remaining as Rachael Carver drew an ejection, then scored off a pass by Molly Renner. Quinn Winter blocked two shot attempts by the Royals before Tea Poljak added the final uncontested score with just 13 seconds remaining. Breakers have beaten the defending D1 champions twice this season and lead the all-time series 15-3.

This past Tuesday, Jan. 15, Laguna survived a dark and very stormy night to defeat Los Alamitos 7-6 in the driving rain at Corona del Mar. Rachael Carver got the initial goal from a Molly Renner pass midway in the initial period, and the Breakers led the rest of the way for the league win.

On Thursday, Jan. 17, Laguna traveled to Corona del Mar for the Sunset Surf showdown. Breakers have won 50 consecutive league games and 12 consecutive league titles, but Corona del Mar is on a 119-league match win streak of their own and have won 19 consecutive league titles. Breakers will play Newport Harbor on Jan. 21, Los Alamitos on the Jan. 23, then the 32-team So Cal Tournament the weekend of Jan. 24-26.

SSCIF Poll for Jan. 14: 1 – Laguna Beach, 2 – Orange Lutheran, 3 – Foothill, 4 – San Marcos, 5 – Corona del Mar, 6 – Dos Pueblos, 7 – Newport Harbor, 8 – Santa Barbara, 9 – Santa Margarita, 10 – Los Alamitos

Team statistical leaders through Match 17:

Goals scored: 30 – Molly Renner, 24 – Tea Poljak, 23 – Morgan Van Alphen, 22 – Nicole Struss

Assists: 22 – Molly Renner, 21 – Claire Kelly, 20 – Tea Poljak, 14 – CiCi Stewart & Emma Lineback

Steals: 27 – Quinn Winter, 23 – Molly Renner, 19 – Claire Kelly, 13 – Grace Houlahan & Tea Poljak

Exclusions drawn: 22 – Imani Clemons, 19 – Emma Lineback, 18 – Nicole Struss, 16 – Tea Poljak, 10 – CiCi Stewart

Boys Basketball (8-13, 1-0)

Nolan Naess hit for 25 points and Brooks Hogenauer added 10 as Laguna defeated Fountain Valley 53-50 in the debut game of the Sunset Wave League last Friday night, Jan. 11, before a good-sized, spirited crowd at Dugger Gym. Breakers were tied at 37 before Naess scored on a drive to the basket and added the free throw off the Baron (7-16, 0-1) foul to take the final lead. This past Tuesday, Laguna traveled to Huntington Beach (8-15, 0-1) and will host league leader Marina (12-10, 1-0) on Jan. 18. The final regular season home game is Friday, Jan. 25, at 7 p.m. at Dugger Gym.

Girls Basketball (16-7, 0-2)

Laguna opened Sunset Wave League play losing to Newport Harbor 45-24 as poor shooting plagued the Breakers at the Sailor’s gym. Hana Ford led Laguna with 10 points. On Monday, Laguna defeated Orange 32-20 in a non-league game at the Panther Gym. Anna Cheng scored 10 points followed by Ford with 9 and Mia Pitz with 7. This past Tuesday, Laguna lost to league favorite Marina 48-22 at Dugger Gym.

Boys Soccer (3-5-3, 0-1-0)

Laguna dropped their opening Sunset Wave League contest 1-0 to Fountain Valley on Jan. 11 at Guyer Field. The Barons (11-4-0, 1-0-0) are the league favorites. This past week, Laguna hosted Huntington Beach on Jan. 16 and Marina on Jan. 18 in league play.

Girls Soccer (3-9-3, 1-1-0)

Reilyn Turner scored two goals to lead the Breakers to a 2-1 victory over Marina (6-7-6, 0-1-1) on Tuesday night at rainy Guyer Field. The victory was a huge step in staying in contention for one of the two post-season automatic playoff spots for the Sunset Wave League. Newport Harbor (13-2-5, 2-0-0) easily defeated Fountain Valley 3-1 in the other Tuesday contest. Last week the Breakers dropped their league opening contest to the Tars 2-1 at Davidson Field. Laguna faced Fountain Valley on Jan. 17 and will host Newport on Jan. 22.